Kristaps Porzingis’ career night leads Wizards over Minnesota Timberwolves

Porzingis’ career night leads Wizards over T’Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-127 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down…

Porzingis was unstoppable

Kristaps Porzingis has been so good early this season that he has inspired some lofty superlatives, from some saying he’s the best center the Wizards have had since Wes Unseld Sr. (maybe Chris Webber?) and that he’s the best scorer Bradley Beal has ever played with in Washington (I made that case on Wizards Pregame Live). On Monday against Minnesota, he lived up to that hype and then some with the best scoring night of his career.

Porzingis dropped a career-high 41 points (his previous mark was 40) and caught lightning in a bottle quickly, sinking his first four threes in the first quarter. Porzingis had 29 points by halftime, becoming just the eighth player in franchise history to score that many in a single half. It was also a career-high for a single half, topping his previous best of 26.

The Wizards seemed to employ an early strategy of trying to stretch the floor with Porzingis’ shooting, evidently to draw Rudy Gobert away from the rim. It’s one thing to have a plan, it’s another thing to have it work as perfectly as this one did for the Wizards. Porzingis set an early tone and gave the Wizards control of the game, which they never let slip away.

Streak snapped

With a lot of help from Porzingis, the Wizards ended a three-game losing streak and did so against a very talented Timberwolves team. Minnesota came into this game with the same record as the Wizards but has the personnel to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Before the game, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the Wizards needed to play with an “air of desperation” after losing three in a row. Maybe that approach helped them, or just simply returning home. The Wizards (11-10) are now 8-4 in Washington compared to 3-7 in away games. That’s not an unusual split for a team the caliber of the Wizards, but it’s something they may need to work on given 14 of their next 19 games are on the road.

Kuzma returned

Porzingis had some help on the offensive end, as Kyle Kuzma found a groove in the third quarter en route to 23 points. He was back after missing Sunday’s loss to the Celtics with lower back pain. Porzingis wasn’t even on the injury report released earlier in the day, so there wasn’t much of a doubt he would play. It may have just been a matter of him being too sore to go in a back-to-back.

While Kuzma was back, Rui Hachimura remained out for the fifth straight game due to right ankle soreness. When asked before the game if Hachimura had received an MRI for the injury, Unseld Jr. said he wasn’t going to discuss Hachimura’s treatment. It wasn’t a yes or a no, though Unseld Jr. did add that Hachimura is still considered day-to-day.

Defense showed up

This was one of those games for the Wizards where their defense helped out their offense. They took advantage of some sloppy play by Minnesota to force 18 turnovers, including 11 in the first half and seven in the first quarter alone. Washington flipped those miscues into 29 points on the other end. They also held the T’Wolves to 7-for-27 shooting from three and did an excellent job of limiting Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns left the game in the third quarter with only six points on 2-of-6 shooting, but unfortunately due to an apparent right leg injury. He fell to the ground at halfcourt and needed to be helped up and off the court to the locker room by Gobert and a Timberwolves assistant. He could not put any weight on his leg. Hopefully, it wasn’t as bad as it looked.

Gafford vs. Edwards

Anthony Edwards (29 points, eight rebounds) has developed a reputation as one of the best dunkers in the game, in large part because of his all-time poster slam on Yuta Watanabe. He’s a sensational athlete and the type that encourages some business decisions by opposing players when he’s careening down the lane. Daniel Gafford, though, is apparently not scared of getting dunked on, as he challenged Edwards twice at the rim in a span of about one minute in the second quarter.

The first time saw Edwards get a whistle and go to the free-throw line. But the second time, Gafford got the block and it led to a Corey Kispert dunk on the other end. Two high-fliers meeting at the rim is one of the most entertaining plays in basketball and these two did not disappoint.