Kris Jenner was photographed standing at the top of the Met Gala steps to watch her daughters walk the red carpet

Kris Jenner attends the Met Gala 2022.Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kris Jenner was spotted at the top of the Met Gala steps watching her daughters on the red carpet.

According to Kendall Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch waits there each year to see her kids walk in.

For the first time on Monday, every Kardashian-Jenner sister attended fashion’s biggest event.

Kris Jenner was spotted keeping up her tradition of standing at the top of the Met Gala steps on Monday, where she waits each year to catch a glimpse of her kids walking the red carpet.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” after the 2021 event, Kendall Jenner said her mom is “so cute” at the Met Gala because she waits for her daughters at the top of the steps.

“Every year, she stands at the top of the carpet, and security’s like, ‘C’mon, ma’am, you have to kind of go inside now. You can’t just stand here and wait around,'” the model told Fallon.

“And she’s like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m standing here. I’m watching all my daughters walk in,'” she said.

Kris Jenner seen at the top of the Met steps looking at Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner on the red carpet.Neilson Barnard/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year, photographers were able to capture the moment Kris stood at the top of the steps looking down as Khloe Kardashian — who was making her Met Gala debut — Kylie Jenner, and Kendall posed at various stages of the red carpet.

She was also pictured posing alongside Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, as well as Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, at the top of the Met steps.

Kris was seen attending the event alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Monday may have been the busiest Met Gala for Kris yet. It was the first that all five of her daughters attended the event since Kim made her debut appearance alongside her ex-husband Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, in 2013.

A split image shows Kris Jenner with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (left), and with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Corey Gamble (right).Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris’ 2022 Met Gala ensemble consisted of a pastel-yellow, one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown, white elbow-length gloves, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a sparkly Judith Leiber bag, according to People magazine.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who had her hair styled in a 1960s-style bob, told E! News she was channeling former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

Each Kardashian-Jenner had a unique take on the Met Gala 2022 theme and dress code, which was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and gilded glamour.

Among the Kardashian-Jenners’ standout Met Gala looks, Kim arrived wearing the same form-fitting dress Marilyn Monroe donned to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962 — before changing into a replica — while Kylie opted for an Off-White wedding dress paired with a backward baseball hat and veil.

