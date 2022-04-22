Kris Jenner Testified That She Was Traumatized When Blac Chyna Allegedly Pointed A Gun At Her Son Just Two Months After Kim Kardashian Was Robbed At Gunpoint

LOS ANGELES — Kris Jenner got emotional on the witness stand Friday morning as she recalled learning that Blac Chyna had allegedly pointed a gun at her son Rob Kardashian just two months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

“She put a gun to his head,” Kris said in the courtroom, holding her finger like a gun to her own head. “And I had to get over that.”

She got choked up as she explained that less than 60 days before this incident, her daughter Kim had been held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room in a shocking crime that made the reality TV star change the way she presents herself to the public.

“I was traumatized,” Kris said. “To have another one of my children have a gun [pulled on them.]”

The Kardashian matriarch’s emotional testimony came as she answered questions from Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani about her recollection of a December 2016 incident that’s at the center of Chyna’s civil suit against the famous family. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is blaming them for the demise of Chyna and Rob’s E! reality show, Rob & Chyna, and seeking millions in damages from Kris, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

According to the Kardashians, Chyna attacked Rob that night and into the following morning, strangling him with a cell phone charging cord, hitting him with a metal rod, and pointing a gun at his head in what Kris viewed as an attempt to kill her son, according to her testimony.

Chyna has denied the allegations, saying that while she did hold the cord around his neck “jokingly,” she was not trying to “strangle him” and that she did not point the gun — which she said was unloaded — at Rob’s head.

Instead, she claimed, she merely raised it in the air next to him while he was FaceTiming friends as a joke.

“I’m being funny like, ‘If he ever leaves me, I’ll get him,'” Chyna testified on Wednesday.

But for Kris, it was not funny.

“[Chyna] said it was funny,” Kris told the court on Friday as she got teary. “The gun pulled at my son’s head is not a joke.”

“You don’t forget something like that,” she continued. “It’s not a joke.”

The incident caused a lot of worry and concern among the Kardashian/Jenner clan about the former couple and led them to call for Rob & Chyna to not be renewed for a second season — though they deny pressuring E! to do so, saying that the decision to pick up a new season lies with the network alone.

“I was heartbroken,” Kris said, referring to the December 2016 event. “It was scary. I was very upset.”

She added that when she saw Rob later that day he was “hysterical.”

“I can’t imagine how that must feel having a gun pointed at his head,” she said.

During Kris’s direct examination on Friday morning, Ciani also asked her about a series of text messages she sent to a showrunner for Rob & Chyna shortly after the incident, in which Kris called Chyna a “bitch.”

“Well he is devastated and needs to ditch this bitch,” Kris texted the showrunner, according to screenshots shown in the courtroom. When asked why she called Chyna that, Kris said she had been “very angry,” “very upset,” and “very disappointed.”

“I said it in anger,” she testified. “It’s not my proudest moment.”

Kris also texted the showrunner that Chyna had beat “the shit out of Rob’s face.”

In response to questioning from Ciani about how she could have said that when, at the time of the text, she had not yet seen Rob in person, Kris made a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars, claiming that her language was “a figure of speech.”

“It’s like you’re on an award show and you got slapped, you’d say you’d [gotten] beat the shit out of,” Kris testified, sparking some muffled laughs in the courtroom. “It’s the way I talk,” she said.

Kris is expected to continue testifying Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

