Kris Jenner Surprises Khloé Kardashian by Hosting Martha Stewart for Lunch: ‘My Kind of Queen’

khloe kardashian, Kris jenner, martha stewart

khloe kardashian/instagram From left: Martha Stewart, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian recently had lunch with the guest of a lifetime — and it was all thanks to her mom, Kris Jenner!

On Wednesday, Khloé revealed that Jenner, 66, had surprised her by inviting Martha Stewart over for a mid-day meal.

“My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, wrote on Instagram beside a series of photos from their gathering.

In the pictures, Khloé stood beside Stewart and Jenner as they smiled for the camera together. Another shot showed the trio posing together on Jenner’s staircase.

“Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad ass!” Khloé wrote of the Martha Stewart Living mogul. “She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen ♥️ 👑 All Hail 👑”

Stewart, 80, also shared a photo on Instagram from the gathering, which was snapped outside Jenner’s home. In the shot, Stewart wore a matching mauve sweater and leggings set with white sneakers and smiled beside Khloé, Jenner, and the other guests.

“A fun visit at @krisjenner home in California,” Stewart captioned the pic, before tagging all the people pictured. “From left: @benlevine @daisytoye @krisjenner @khloekardashian me @dorianleighnyc @seenbysharkey”

RELATED: Martha Stewart’s Famous Friends! All the Celeb Pals Who’ve Snapped Selfies with the Lifestyle Icon

Khloé is not the only member of the KarJenner clan who has raved about Stewart.

Her sister Kim Kardashian is also a huge fan — and previously revealed she was beyond flattered after Stewart said she wears her SKIMS shapewear.

“I’ll never forget. I’m obsessed with Martha Stewart. So I was walking in New York and I hear, ‘Kim! Kim!’ And I turn around and she’s like, ‘I just need SKIMS. I love it!'” Kim, 41, recalled in Vogue‘s Good Morning Vogue in March 2021. “I was like, anything for you! It was just such a proud moment that Martha Stewart wanted SKIMS.”

Story continues

Kim also appeared on Stewart’s Discovery+ series, Martha Gets Down and Dirty, last July. During the episode, Stewart taught the reality star some gardening tips that she could pass along to her kids after Kim said her daughter North showed interest in growing tomatoes.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Fangirled When Martha Stewart Told Her She Loves SKIMS: ‘Such a Proud Moment’

Jenner’s lunch with Stewart and Khloé comes a few weeks after she hosted her last gathering.

On Valentine’s Day, Jenner invited her boyfriend Corey Gamble, friend Lori Loughlin, television personality Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson over to her home for a festive dinner party.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Douglas, 63, opened up about the gathering, sharing photos and a video that were taken inside Jenner’s home. One image showed the guests smiling and holding up heart-shaped Kylie Cosmetics boxes, while the video displayed the elaborate table decorations that Jenner had set up.

“My friends didn’t want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner ‘s ❤️w @coreygamble ❤️ @tamgus ❤️& #LoriLoughlin ❤️” Douglas wrote in the post. “Now I am not dreading V day. I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends.”

Stewart also kept busy last month, partying with Drake at the NFL Owners’ Dinner after taking a private jet to Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI and hosting this year’s Puppy Bowl with Snoop Dogg.

As for Khloé, she’s been focused on co-parenting her 3½-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. The reality star is also gearing up for her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, which premieres on April 14.