Kris Bryant hits first Coors Field home run with Rockies since signing $182M deal in 2022

The Colorado Rockies surely envisioned more of this when they signed Kris Bryant to a $182 million contract last offseason.

The former NL MVP hit a home run on Monday. He launched a hanging 72 mph breaking ball from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Rich Hill into the left field stands.

The solo shot cut a 9-0 Rockies deficit to 9-1. It marked Bryant’s first home run at Coors Field since he joined the Rockies prior to the 2022 season.

The Rockies signed the ex-Cubs slugger hoping he would take advantage of the mile-high Denver air to reinvigorate the form that made him the 2016 MVP in a 39-home run campaign. Instead, in his first season in Colorado, Bryant hit a total of five home runs, none on them arriving at his home park.

Colorado Rockies right fielder Kris Bryant follows the flight of his solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Rich Hill in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bryant, 31, struggled with injuries in 2022 while landing on the injured list on three separate occasions. Foot issues including plantar fasciitis ended his season on July 31. He played a total of 42 games, slugging .306/.376/.475 with 5 home runs and 14 RBI.

He’s been healthy so far this season, playing in 16 of Colorado’s 17 games. Entering Monday’s game, he slugged .295/.348/.393 in 15 games. Monday’s home run was his second of the season. If he can stay healthy, it projects as the first of several to come at Coors Field. Even if he does, he’s not likely to provide enough hope for a Rockies team that got off to a 5-11 start.