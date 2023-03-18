Kremlin is already looking for successor to Putin

Andrii Yusov, Spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate, said that after the decision of the International Criminal Court to arrest Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin is looking for a successor to the Russian President.

Source: Yusov on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Yusov noted that on 17 March, Russian propagandists did not come out with their shows where they discussed The Hague because debating this would be “a strange and disturbing ‘call’” for the population of the Russian Federation.

Quote from Yusov: “Putin’s circle is narrowing, he is becoming more and more toxic both to the outside world and inside the country.

In particular, there is more and more dissatisfaction with what is happening in the Kremlin towers. An increasingly grim awareness of the prospects, namely the geopolitical catastrophe of the Putin regime. And yes, we are already talking about finding a successor to Putin, and it is no longer Putin who is looking for him.”

Background:

In October last year, the Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Affairs, Maria Lvova-Bielova, told Putin she “adopted” a child abducted from Mariupol. According to her, only as of October, 2,000 orphaned children from social institutions were taken to the Russian Federation, and 350 children from Donbas have been placed in “foster families” in 16 oblasts of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian side has recorded the deportation of 16,221 children.

The day before, it was reported that the International Criminal Court prepared to open two cases on Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine: the abductions of Ukrainian children and Russia’s deliberate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

On 17 March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in view of the situation in Ukraine.

All member states of the International Criminal Court are legally required to detain and bring the suspect of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the historic decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, there should be historic responsibility.

