Kremlin calls claims of Russian war declaration ‘nonsense’

Rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin will declare a formal war against Ukraine on Victory Day next week are “nonsense,” Kremlin flack Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“There is no chance of that. It’s nonsense,” Peskov said.

Victory Day, a celebration of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, is among Russia’s most important public holidays.

Putin has refused so far to call his massive invasion of neighboring Ukraine a war, despite his instigation of nonstop fighting, bombing and shelling across the country that has left thousands of civilians and soldiers dead.

Last week, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that Victory Day might give Putin an opportunity to finally call his “special operation” a war — and in so doing authorize the calling up of more conscripts to continue the fighting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov shot down rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin would formally declare war against Ukraine on Victory Day. AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far not described his onslaught in Ukraine as a war. Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Formally declaring war would allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to draft more conscripts into the fighting. AP

“I think what he’s going to do is he’s going to move from his ‘special operation’ … and he’s been laying the ground for being able to say ‘Look, this is now a war against Nazis’ and what I need is more people, I need more Russian cannon fodder basically,” Wallace said on Britain’s LBC radio.

Peskov shot that idea down as well Wednesday, saying Putin would not institute a national mobilization.

“It is not true. It is nonsense,” he said again.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has killed thousands of civilians. EPA

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would not garner a national mobilization against Ukraine. REUTERS

With Post wires