Krejcikova upset, Osaka out, Swiatek keeps winning

Welcome to Day 2 of the French Open. There are 48 matches scheduled on Monday, divided equally between the men and women, and some big names are taking the court. Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Emma Raducanu are all playing on Day 2. Will we see more Top 10 upsets like we did on Day 1? Will there be a qualifier that starts to rise? Will the rain become a major obstacle?

Surprises are always in store in Round 1, because that’s where everyone’s story begins.

No. 2 Krejcikova stunned by unseeded Parry

Another top-10 seed has fallen. Barbora Krejcikova, the No. 2 player in the world, won’t defend her title at Roland Garros. 19-year-old Diane Parry of France, unseeded in Paris and ranked No. 96 in the world, dismantled Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. Krejcikova was rusty going into the match, as she hadn’t played competitively since Feb. due to an elbow injury, but the 2021 champ looked fine in the first set, easily dominating Parry. But a few games into the second set, a long delay (due to two spectators who couldn’t find their seats) turned the entire match around. Krejcikova started to fall apart once play resumed and Parry was relentless. This loss will knock Krejcikova out of the WTA top 10.

Osaka loses tough match to No. 27 Anisimova

Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, is out of the French Open after just one match. American Amanda Anisimova, seeded 27th, took down Osaka 7-5, 6-4 in 90 minutes. Osaka remained relatively competitive throughout, but had a lot of trouble with her serve (eight double faults and a first-serve percentage of 45). Osaka was also hampered by a number of factors. Due to an Achilles injury, she wasn’t able to get a lot of competitive prep time on clay. Plus, clay has never been one of her strong surfaces. She’s made it to the third round three times, but never farther. It’s possible we could see Osaka play at Wimbledon, but she admitted after the match that she’s thinking about skipping it.

Naomi Osaka is out of the French Open after just one round.

No. 1 Swiatek glides into Round 2

It took Iga Swiatek less than an hour to win her 29th straight match and move on to Round 2 at Roland Garros. She dispatched Lesia Tsurenko in just 54 minutes, winning 6-2, 6-0. Swiatek’s defense was strong (as usual) and she dominated with her forehand. It felt like a foregone conclusion that she’d win the first round, mostly because she’s been playing on another level for three straight months. Swiatek will be challenged at Roland Garros, but Monday wasn’t that day.

