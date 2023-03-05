Kraken special unit announces destruction of observation tower in Russia

Kraken, the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has announced that they destroyed the Grenadier autonomous observation tower in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, using a kamikaze drone.

Source: Kraken on Telegram

Quote: “Having used a kamikaze drone, the intelligence forces of the Kraken special unit destroyed the Grenadier autonomous observation tower in Bryansk Oblast.”

Details: The special unit posted a video of the operation. It shows that the tower was destroyed on the second attempt.

At the same time, the unit does not specify when it happened.

Background:

On the morning of 2 March, Governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast that borders Ukraine reported that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) ostensibly infiltrated the oblast, took civilians hostage and fired at a car. This information was quickly brought to the attention of propaganda media, but they publish quite contradictory data.

At the same time, the Ukrainian border guards reported that the situation on the border with Russia is under control, and any information suggesting that there is some “Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group” on the territory of the Russian Federation is an information provocation of the aggressor country.

Additionally, the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps declared that it was not a “Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group”, but their soldiers who entered the territory of the Russian Federation on 2 March to show that free Russian people with weapons in their hands can fight against Putin’s regime.

Denis Nikitin, the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), has said that the Ukrainian authorities were aware of the RVC’s operation in Bryansk Oblast.

