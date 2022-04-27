Kraft Heinz beats on earnings and raises its outlook

Kraft Heinz reported first-quarter net income of $776 million, or 63 cents per share, up from $563 million, or 46 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 60 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 53 cents. Sales of $6.045 billion were down from $6.394 billion but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $5.826 billion. The company says sales were impacted by divestitures and currency. The food company now expects full-year organic net sales to increase mid-single digits, up from the previous outlook for a low-single digit percent increase, with additional price hikes and the to-date performance factors in the change. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $24.969 billion, implying a 4.1% decline. Kraft stock is up 0.6% in Wednesday premarket trading, but has run up nearly 18% for the year to date.