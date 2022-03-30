‘KPOP’ Musical Starring Luna Sets Broadway Opening – The Hamden Journal

KPOP, a new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon starring Korea’s recording superstar Luna, will arrive on Broadway this fall, producers announced today.

The musical will begin previews on Thursday, October 13, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with an opening night on Sunday, November 20, producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes said today.

Luna will make her Broadway debut in KPOP. She began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) and has since had a substantial solo career with numerous #1 hit songs. Luna also has appeared in Korean productions of stage musicals In the Heights and Mamma Mia, as well as starring in film and television shows. Her latest hit single, “Madonna,” was released in September 2021.

“Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine,” Luna said today at a press conference announcing the Broadway production. “Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture – this Korean artform – to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life.”

Complete casting for KPOP will be announced shortly.

Official synopsis: KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP is an all-consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.

In a joint statement, producers Forbes and Parnes said, “The driving force of this production of KPOP has always been to fuse the vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical. The result is something that no one has ever seen before on stage, complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion, and heart. In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna. We are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world.”

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Kim; music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Teddy Bergman directs, with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design is by Peter Hylenski, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, and Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II.

An earlier version of the musical, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played Off Broadway in 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.