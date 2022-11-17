‘KPOP’ Broadway Musical Delays Opening By A Week Due To Covid – The Hamden Journal

KPOP, the Broadway musical celebrating the international musical phenomenon, is delaying its official press opening by a week due to COVID among the principal cast.

Critics initially were invited to attend press performances this week, but have been asked to reschedule for Thanksgiving weekend instead. The official opening night at the Circle in the Square Theatre will now be Sunday, Nov. 27, although various festivities originally slated for the previous Nov. 20 opening will go on as planned.

According to a spokesperson for the show, a principle cast member of the musical, who was not identified, will be out of the show this weekend. KPOP has repeatedly missed some performances in recent weeks.

KPOP, according to the official synopsis, “is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer’s inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP is an all-consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.”

The musical features a book by Jason Kim with music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon. The cast includes Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Min, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo and John Yi.

KPOP, directed by Teddy Bergman and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, is produced on Broadway by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes.