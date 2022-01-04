Kourtney Kardashian posts 2005 vacation photo of Kim, Khloe

Kourtney Kardashian shared throwback photos from her 2005 vacation to Cabo with sisters Kim and Khloe. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kourtney Kardashian is ringing in the new year with memories of a vacation past.

The Poosh founder — who lately has been using her social media to share photos of herself and newly minted fiancé Travis Barker — took to Instagram Wednesday to post some throwback pics of herself with sisters Kim and Khloé from their 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Momager Kris also makes an appearance in the slideshow.

The photos are a true blast from the past and include Kourtney sporting a leopard print bikini, Kim rocking bangs, and Khloé with dark locks. In fact, the photos are such a throwback that they weren’t even taken on an iPhone — in one photo, Khloé is holding a digital camera.

Kourtney’s followers loved the series of photos. One commented, “You look the same! Didn’t change at all.” Another added, “Def the most interesting to look at,” a reference to that time Kim criticized Kourt on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (Technically, Kim said she was the least “exciting” to look at, but for some reason, the word “interesting” stuck among fans of the show.)

Though Kourtney posted these photos from her 2005 trip to Cabo, she recently came back from the hot spot. She posted photos from her vacation with Barker and their respective kids in November, which included a few bikini pics and enviable shots of their glam resort. The family even went horseback riding together on the beach.

Of course, those vacation photos wouldn’t be complete without one picture of Kourtney and Barker kissing, which she captioned “Life with you.”

Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian family may be celebrating the past and present, but they’re also looking towards the future. The first teaser for their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, just dropped, hinting at a next chapter for the famous family, who said goodbye to their E! series last year.