Kourtney Kardashian drops Vegas wedding photos, confirms marriage to Travis Barker isn’t legal

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed her marriage to Travis Barker isn’t legal. (Photo: Kourtney Kardashian via Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian did marry Travis Barker — but they are not legally wed.

The Kardashians star, 42, shared a series of photos after eloping with the drummer, 46, in Las Vegas early Monday after the Grammys. However, she confirmed there was “no license,” meaning they aren’t officially married.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

News broke of the wedding early Tuesday, but a Clark County Office of Public Communications spokesman told Yahoo Entertainment that no marriage license had been issued to the famous pair, casting doubt that it was legally binding.

The One Love Wedding Chapel owner, Marty Frierson, did spill all the details on the couple’s late-night nuptials, however.

“They did a lot of kissing and romancing,” he told Yahoo Entertainment.

Kardashian and Barker were engaged last year after nearly a year of dating. A real wedding is expected soon, but they’ve already started trying to have a child of their own, with Kourtney beginning IVF.

They are already parents to five children— she has three with Scott Disick and he has two with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.