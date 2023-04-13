Kourtney Kardashian Barker Looks Back at Her Fairytale Wedding(s), One Year Later

If you look at search interest around Kourtney Kardashian Barker—a person that, at any given moment, is pretty much always getting googled—there’s one date where her line goes from steady to stratospheric: May 20, 2022. That Friday, the first images broke of her wedding weekend to Travis Barker in Portofino. As her entire famous family descended on the tiny Italian coastal town, it turns out the world’s paparazzi did too.

The next few days were a full-blown media frenzy: magazines, newspapers, blogs, and Twitter users covered the family’s every move, from their gelato trips, to their yacht lunches, to their dinners in the square. The Kardashians gave them a lot to work with: Kourtney, her sisters, and their children were all wearing archival or custom Dolce & Gabbana—raising questions about what, exactly, the Italian fashion house’s brand’s involvement in this whole thing was. Then, that Sunday, Vogue ran a first look at Kourtney’s wedding dress: a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, accompanied by a sweeping veil. (The frenzied interest was also fueled by the Kardashians themselves, who posted select moments to their many millions of followers on social media. They’re a family who knows how to maximize a moment, after all.)

So, as the couple’s new Hulu special, ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, premieres tomorrow, many might assume that they’ve already seen everything they’ve needed to see.

Indeed, it’s a very familiar tale. The documentary chronologically follows each of the key moments surrounding their nuptials, from their joke wedding in Vegas, to their legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, to their big family wedding in Portofino. All three have been extensively, even exhaustively, written and posted about it.

Yet it also employs fly-on-the-footage—some of it even shot on iPhones—that strips away the polished gloss of press releases and filtered posts. We see an inebriated Kourtney and Travis at a fluorescent-lit Vegas chapel after the Grammys. We hear a worried Kourtney calling for her daughter, Penelope, as a paparazzi crowd swarms them in Portofino. And we watch the bride descend a grand staircase, in an oxymoronic state of jittery calm—only for her veil to get stuck in a bush. (“Shit,” she mutters.) While we already knew the plot, we never knew the whole story.

Ahead of ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, Vogue asked Kardashian Barker to reflect on her three different weddings, from her drunken spur-of-the-moment Vegas ceremony after the Grammys to her Dolce & Gabbana hosted Italian affair. Below, our conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Vogue: The Hulu special focuses on your three weddings, Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Portofino.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker: They were all very different and very special to us. Vegas was unplanned and just extremely raw—all the footage was shot on an iPhone by Travis’s drummer tech and one his managers. (They were both there with us because we were all there for the Grammys.) We had too much tequila and were so in the moment—which was so fun. It was a wild, crazy Vegas night.

I was laughing while watching your Vegas wedding. [Spoiler alert: the Elvis officiant accidentally asks Travis to take “Khloé”, Kardashian’s sister, as his wife rather than Kourtney.] I’m not quite convinced that Travis isn’t technically married to Khloé.

It was the best night ever. That was a highlight, the Khloé moment.

I have a sister who I’m very close with. I would also be on the floor, if after some tequila, they said my sister’s name at the altar.

Khloé and I have this thing where people always call me Khloé, and people always call her Kourtney. When I was at the Grammys, multiple people called me Khloé on the red carpet. So it was already an ongoing thing from earlier in the night. And then when Elvis said it, I lost my mind. [Laughs.]

Were you actually legally married after that?

We were not! We must have asked five to ten times—what do we have to do to make this legal? They told us we had to go to the courthouse as it just wasn’t possible to make it official at the moment. Then, in the morning, we didn’t remember anything. So we were like, “Okay, that’s fine. We don’t need it to be legal.” [Laughs.]

What did you wear?

I had this vintage Versace top. It had the cross in the middle—I was like, “Oh my gosh, how perfect.” Then I lost my Saint Laurent jacket that I had for 10 years with heart studs all over it.

Oof. That’s heartbreaking.

I know! I offered a reward on my Instagram. I haven’t heard from anybody.

So after Vegas, you did Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara was for the two of us. Since our wedding was in Italy, we had to get married in California to make it legal in the United States. We could have had somebody come over and sign the paperwork. But we wanted to do something that felt really special.

We love Santa Barbara and we escape there as often as we can—we got engaged in Santa Barbara. So we just drove out there. The only people that came with us were my grandmother and his dad because they couldn’t make it to our Italy wedding.

So on that topic of Italy—most of your special focuses on your wedding in Portofino.

Italy was like a fairy tale. It was really intimate—around 40 people.

One thing that stuck with me was all the paparazzi, and how you were just flooded with cameras. Did you expect it to blow up the way it did?

I didn’t. I had a very unrealistic expectation of what Portofino was going to be like. Travis and I had gone to Portofino the August before our wedding. We sat in the courtyard in the middle of the square in the town, and had dinner and drank wine under the moonlight for hours. Not a lot of people were there.

My wedding was also right before the season was starting in Portofino. So I imagined my whole family at a long table in the middle of the town, having this Italian dinner, then walking and getting gelato.

I had this really different vision of what the reality was. Obviously, paparazzi started in Italy. So I thought maybe there would be a couple local paparazzi hiding somewhere. But it was definitely a lot.

Do you know how everyone found out so quickly?

Me, Travis, and all of our kids got there a few days earlier. My mom came the next day. It was still pretty quiet. I don’t think the town knew.

Travis and I, we were jet-lagged and we walked down to the town at two in the morning. Not one person was there except for two ducks. We thought it was still going to be that quiet.

I know that it’s a teeny, tiny town. I’m sure that maybe people were talking. I guess that’s not completely surprising. I just think I had a dream that it was going to be this quiet little moment.

You had your wedding thrown by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. They are quite the planners. Tell me about that decision.

We were actually at a friend’s wedding, and I spoke to Domenico. It was always a thought in my mind—Portofino is a place that means a lot to me. I felt like a fairytale to just go off of.

I really wanted our wedding to feel like we just ran off to Italy, got married, and that it wasn’t super planned out. Who better than Domenico and Stefano, who are obviously authentically Italian and this is their home?

At first, we looked up the churches in town. I really wanted to get married with just us and our six children in one of the two churches there. Italian Catholic churches are really strict though, and we couldn’t find all of the documents from baptisms and catechisms. We ended up finding them afterwards—but that’s okay.

So we ended up getting married on the property. But just talking through and dreaming it all up, it felt really authentic and perfect for us.

You mentioned that your original vision was just you and your children. Then you decided to expand it to 40 people. Why did you decide to do a larger party?

As time went on, I felt like I couldn’t imagine it without my family. And for friends, we really only wanted friends that we both knew. It was a small, intimate group—I think to share that vulnerable moment in front of those people made it so much more special.

A lot of news reports at the time commented on how Scott Disick did not attend your wedding. Why did you come to that decision?

I never even thought about it, to be honest. I think most people would understand that.

Tell me about the process of picking your outfits. What kind of direction did you give them about what you wanted?

I kept being drawn to these ’60s inspired lingerie wedding moments. Monica Bellucci was a big inspiration.

The ’90s, too. When Travis and I were celebrating my birthday one time in Utah, we watched all ’90s music videos. In Guns N Roses’s “November Rain,” when Stephanie Seymour walks down the aisle and she’s wearing a short dress, I was like, “You know what? I think a short dress is for me.” That’s what spoke to me—the feeling of running off to Italy and getting married in a short dress was what I wanted.

We had one real fitting in Milan. I remember Domenico was, with his teeth, taking the bones out of the boning out of the sample dress. Then he just completely re-structured that dress on me. He’s such an artist.

Stefano said, what if we did a black version at nighttime? I thought that was so cool. So we did the black version to change into.

Dolce & Gabbana also opened up their archive for me, my sisters, my mom, and our kids. My stylist Danni and I spent two extra days going deep into the archives and pulling tons of looks for everybody. Then I sent emails to my sisters with all of the looks and let everyone pick what felt really good to them. I didn’t have bridesmaids, so I really wanted my sisters to embrace the feeling of what we were doing and just having that Italian experience.

On your veil, you had an embroidery of one of Travis’s tattoos.

Yes. Travis has the Virgin Mother tattooed on his head. Under it, it says, “family, loyalty, respect.” That whole tattoo was hand embroidered onto the veil in such a beautiful way.

I sent Dolce & Gabbana inspiration of these super long, beautiful romantic lace veils in churches, dripping, draping down the floor. They presented the idea of his tattoo on the sketches. The second I saw it I was like, “This is what it has to be.”

Now that you’re almost a year out, is there anything you would change about any one of your weddings?

No. They were all so perfectly imperfect.

Not even your veil getting stuck in the bushes? [Spoiler: when Kourtney Kardashian descended the stairs to her Portofino ceremony, her veil kept catching in the landscaping, delaying her walk down.]

[Laughs.] Maybe that. But it did give me a second to pause and caused me not to rush through it. Also, no one knew what was happening. I asked everyone, “Did you guys know?” Nobody knew!

You were remarkably calm. Ok, yes, you were technically swearing. But in a very matter of fact way. I would not have been the same.

Thank you! I’m a very calm person for the most part.

Looking back at it now, just tell me what wedding holds the most emotional resonance for you?

I would say Italy is the most emotional for me because that was the one that had all the buildup to it. That was really our main wedding to me. The process of going from feeling anxious and scared to have that vulnerable moment in front of people—it was a big buildup that I’m sure that a lot of brides feel that buildup maybe—and then starting to feeling such a sense of calm over me. It just was all so special the way that it happened.

My final question for you before I let you go back to your family and your life in general—how’s married life?

Amazing.

