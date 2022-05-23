Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take a Lovers’ Leap from a Superyacht One Day After Their Wedding

The couple that plunges together, stays together!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a day out at sea on Monday after they tied the knot at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday evening surrounded by their closest friends and family.

For the daytime venture — which took place on the Fatima yacht — Kardashian, 43, wore an all-black ensemble composed of a two-piece bathing suit that she accessorized with a flowing beach coverup.

Barker, 46, meanwhile, donned similarly dark attire, including black bottoms and a black top that he left unbuttoned to expose his heavily tattooed torso.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that guests at Kardashian and Barker’s wedding have been forgoing hotels for lavish yachts and villa accommodations. Among them include the Fatima superyacht, as well as the Regina D’Italia, along with a nearby Olivetta villa complex.

The Regina D’Italia, which was sold by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 2019, is a 65m superyacht worth around $50 million, while the Fatima — still currently owned by Dolce & Gabbana — is a slightly smaller vessel, measuring 35 meters.

According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the Regina D’Italia is set to accommodate up to 14 guests in seven suites, all designed by Italian design house Codecasa. Not only does the yacht feature an elevator and a swimming pool, but it also has a beauty salon on board.

Fatima can accommodate up to 10 guests, SuperYacht Times reported. The interior was designed by Mauro Micheli, of Officina Italiana Design.

Kardshian and Barker exchanged vows in a stunning sunset ceremony surrounded by red roses and loved ones on Sunday, including their six kids: Kardashian’s sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, and Barker’s son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

For their special day, the bride wore a custom white corseted mini-dress with a long, dramatic veil, while the groom donned a sleek black suit. Both looks were by Dolce & Gabbana.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds shared official wedding photos on Instagram, captioning their posts “happily ever after.”

Kardashian and Barker’s weekend wedding marked the third time the pair have tied the knot.

The first time the couple sparked marriage rumors was on April 4 when they had a “practice wedding” at a Las Vegas wedding chapel. The spontaneous exchange of vows included an Elvis Presley impersonator as the officiant and took place in the middle of the night.

On May 15, the pair were legally wed at a California courthouse. A source told PEOPLE the wedding took place in preparation for their Italy nuptials — to make sure the wedding would be legal.

An insider told PEOPLE on Monday that Kardashian was on cloud nine during the wedding weekend and couldn’t be more thrilled to be married to the Blink-182 drummer.

“It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn’t stop smiling,” the source said. “She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn’t have asked for a more perfect wedding.”

Noting that Kardashian “is really the happiest she has ever been,” the insider added: “Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It’s very cute.”