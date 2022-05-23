Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Photos from Italian Wedding: ‘Happily Ever After’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have found their fairy-tale ending!

The newlyweds tied the knot at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy on Sunday surrounded by their closest friends and family. The reception was hosted at a nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown.

Shortly after saying “I do,” Kardashian shared a series of photos from their wedding ceremony, simply captioning the shots “happily ever after.”

In one, Kardashian — wearing a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and cathedral-length veil — kisses her new husband, who posted the same snap shortly after, at the altar.

And in another, the Poosh founder’s mom Kris Jenner (who walked her daughter down the aisle) and the couple’s children can be seen watching their parents exchange vows.

Portofino, ITALY – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Portofino.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Ahead of their Italian nuptials, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, were spotted on a boat sharing a smooch and relaxing in the sun ahead of their big day.

Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney kardashian wedding https://www.instagram.com/travisbarker/

Travis Barker/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

They also held a “beautiful” welcome dinner on Friday at Ristorante Puny, where guests dug into handmade pasta, sea bass and coffee parfaits, a source told PEOPLE.

PORTOFINO, ITALY – MAY 20: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen out in Portofino on May 20, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by NINO/GC Images)

NINO/GC Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Just days before arriving in Italy, Kardashian legally married Barker in Santa Barbara, California, with a few close friends and family members in attendance, including the groom’s father, Randy Barker, and the bride’s grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” an insider told PEOPLE. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Barker and Kardashian previously shared several photos from their Santa Barbara nuptials on Instagram, including the couple walking hand-in-hand down the stairs of the courthouse, kissing in their convertible and posing in front of the car.

Kourtney Kardashian

Karwai Tang/Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker enjoyed a family dinner with their kids as the reality star expressed her happiness with their blended family.

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He has also remained close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

“The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love,” said Kardashian in a confessional. “I am really close with Travis’ kids and I love them and it’s a beautiful thing.”

“Travis is a really amazing father. It’s one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient,” she added. “I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

In April, the pair had a “practice wedding” complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator, who officiated the ceremony, in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammys. Kardashian later confirmed that they didn’t have a marriage license for the intimate affair.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The pair had been dating for less than a year when the rocker got down on one knee. The moment was captured for The Kardashians on Hulu, and the celebration continued after with a surprise dinner for both their families.