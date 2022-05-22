Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, pictured at the Grammys, have tied the knot in Italy. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have wed. Again.

People reports that the Kardashians star and Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 rocker, 46, celebrated their marriage Sunday in Portofino, Italy. The ceremony took place at the L’Ulivetta seaside compound owned by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, whose designs have been worn by the bride and her famous family members throughout the multi-day festivities.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, shared footage from the outdoor ceremony. The photos show Kardashian wearing a white lace minidress — presumably designed by Dolce & Gabbana — paired with sheer white opera-length gloves and a lengthy train embroidered with an image of the Virgin Mary. She and Barker, wearing a classic D&G tux, can be seen kneeling on ornate red and gold cushions during the ceremony, which featured an opulent gold and red floral altar. The bride carried white and red roses in her bouquet.

According to the Daily Mail, guests including Machine Gun Kelly and Barker’s Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus were whisked to the wedding venue via speedboats decked out with Dolce & Gabbana printed cushions and towels. Ahead of the event, TMZ reported that the couple had also rented out the famous Castello Brown castle, from which the family members and close friends they had invited could enjoy breathtaking views, for a post-wedding reception. People, meanwhile, reports that Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has been tapped to perform at the nuptials.

Kardashian wore a white wedding dress with a lengthy train featuring the Virgin Mary during the nuptials. (Photo: Alabama Barker/Instagram Stories)

“The whole family is absolutely thrilled for Kourtney. It’s been clear Travis is ‘the one’ for a long time,” a source close to the Kardashians tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Everyone is so excited to celebrate their love!”

In the days leading up to the main event, the bride and groom were photographed on a boat near the Italian city. Later, Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, as well as Kim’s daughter North West and Kendall’s NBA boyfriend, Devin Booker, were spotted as they accompanied the couple to dinner. On Saturday, Kardashian wore a black vintage Dolce & Gabbana minidress and a veil trimmed in blue lace to a pre-wedding lunch in San Fruttuoso. Members of the wedding party were also seen yachting and are thought to have attended a rehearsal dinner on Saturday night.

Story continues

Kardashian posed with her new stepdaughter, Alabama Barker. (Photo: Alabama Barker Instagram Stories)

Nicknamed Kravis, the Kardashian and Barker reportedly began dating in December 2020, after having been friends for years. Two months later, they went Instagram official, and, in October 2021, they announced that they were engaged.

Sunday’s soiree marked the third time in two months that the duo has celebrated their coupling.

They first swapped vows April 4 at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, hours after attending the Grammys together, but she later revealed that they had not obtained a marriage license. Their official ceremony came on May 15 at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. It was a simple affair, with Kardashian wearing a white mini dress and Barker a black suit. Her grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and his father, Randy Barker, joined them, presumably as witnesses.

The pro-PDA couple’s Italian nuptials were very different.

This is Kardashian’s first marriage. She shares her children with former partner and Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler, from 2004 to 2008, although they broke up and reunited during that time. In September 2001, Barker married his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, and they split the following year.

The newlyweds might not be done celebrating their milestone yet. They’re reportedly planning a larger reception back home in Los Angeles.