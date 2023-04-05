Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Romantic Las Vegas Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian called the ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel “one of the best nights of our lives”

Hulu/YouTube Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are celebrating the first anniversary of their Las Vegas wedding.

Kourtney, 43, marked the couple’s milestone by giving her 217 million followers another glimpse into their headline-making ceremony on Instagram.

The Poosh mogul shared a series of fun pictures from the pair’s visit to the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards and revealed there was “way too much tequila” involved.

She also posted two pictures of the moment she was “about to throw up on the floor in the car” after the ceremony, which took place in the early hours of April 4, 2022.

Describing it as “one of the best nights of our lives”, Kourtney captioned the post, “One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas! It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together. And yes, that’s me about to throw up on the floor in the car. 🥂.”

She continued, “Thankful to @clemente_310 @kevinhwolff for all the iPhone footage so that I could remember the night 🪩🤪 also, I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it 🕵🏻‍♀️.”

Blink 182 drummer Travis, 47, also sported a leather jacket for the celebration, with Kourtney wearing a yellow Versace bustier under hers.

The couple’s ceremony in Vegas wasn’t legally binding and they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, 2022, before having a third weekend-long wedding celebration in Italy on May 22, 2022.

Kourtney’s anniversary post comes after the pair released the news of their Hulu wedding special – Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis — which will take fans inside their dreamy Italian wedding in Portofino.

Hulu/YouTube Kourtney Kardashian Barker at her Las Vegas wedding ceremony

The teaser trailer for the special also shares moments from their Vegas and Santa Barbara nuptials, with Kourtney asking Travis, “Can you believe we got married three times?”

“It’s like choosing a child. I can’t pick the best one!” he responds.

In one clip Kourtney can be seen laughing and lying on the floor of the One Love Wedding Chapel as she holds a bouquet of red roses. “Vegas was our wild rockstar wedding,” says Travis in the trailer.

Following the ceremony last year, chapel owner Marty Frierson exclusively told PEOPLE that Kourtney and Travis were very affectionate throughout.

“There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!” he said. “They just seemed totally in love.”

Kourtney shared the first pictures of the ceremony two days after it took place and confirmed the pair did not obtain a marriage license.

“Found these in my camera roll,” she wrote alongside a series of snapshots of herself and Travis kissing with an Elvis impersonator in the background.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” she continued. “Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Travis Barker, Atiana De La Hoya, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick

Ahead of their anniversary, the couple headed on a family vacation to a lakeside location.

Sharing some photos from their getaway, Kourtney revealed they spent time on the water, enjoyed wakeboarding and took on a ropes course. “Dear summer,” she captioned the post.

As well as Kourtney’s youngest two kids Reign, 8, and Penelope, 10 — who she shares with ex Scott Disick — snapshots from the vacation show they were joined by Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Atiana is the daughter of Travis’ ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney recently celebrated Atiana’s birthday on Instagram with a collection of photos and a sweet message. “birthday girl! I pray that all of your birthday dreams come true,” she wrote. “May you feel special and loved and celebrated on your day! You are such a light and I am sooooo happy to have you in my life! I love you!”

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis premieres April 13 on Hulu.

