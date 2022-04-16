Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Show Off Matching Easter-Ready Manicures

kourtney kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick are ready for Easter.

The Poosh founder, 42, shared a snap of their matching manicures ahead of the holiday on her Instagram Story Friday. The duo sported a spring floral design, which included light blue, pale pink, and red flowers on their nails.

“Mommy daughter nails,” Kardashian captioned the photo. She is also mom to sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick.

The Kardashians star and her daughter showed off similarly coordinated outfits a few days before Christmas last year.

The mother of three shared a series of mirror selfies in which both mother and daughter can be seen wearing neutral pants and trench coats.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum selected a white coat and silver pants for her festive look. She completed the ensemble with a sheer white top and matching boots while her daughter wore a Gucci coat and gold loafers.

“Pandkourt,” Kardashian captioned the shots in a nod to their joint TikTok account.

On TikTok, Kardashian and Penelope often show off their dance moves, lip sync to songs, and review their favorite products.

Prior to their surprise Las Vegas nuptials, Travis Barker sweetly shared a drawing of himself done by Kardashian’s middle child.

In the picture, Barker’s tattoos are on full display as he’s drawn wearing a necklace and T-shirt.

“I love this Penelope,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned the photo with a blushing smiley emoji.

Barker also paid tribute to Penelope in honor of her 9th birthday back in July.

He shared a video to his Instagram Story of Penelope jamming out on a red, white, and black drum set. “Happy birthday Penelope!!!” Barker wrote alongside the clip.