Korean K-Pop Superstars BTS Announce Split But Pledge To Reunite – The Hamden Journal

South Korean supergroup BTS is to go on “temporary hiatus” so its members can pursue solo careers. The news came as the seven-man group hosted their annual FESTA dinner, which celebrates their founding.

In emotional scenes, band member RM revealed the news, saying they all needed the chance to explore their own music.

He, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V and Jin originally formed the band in 2010 and went on to mega-stardom through songs such as Dynamite, Mic Drop, Boy With Luv and Butter, reinventing their sound several times in the process.

“I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole ‘idol’ system is that they don’t give you time to mature,” said RM. “You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

“We should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” added J-Hope. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. BTS will become stronger that way.”

Jimin paid tribute to BTS’s fans — many of whom are known as the ARMY — and added: “Now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans.”

They used the FESTA dinner to reminisce of their long time together and promised to reunite in the future, with Suga keen to point out the band was on hiatus and not officially finished, saying: “It’s not like we’re disbanding.”

