Korean grandma gets money’s worth out of Costco rotisserie chicken in viral video

A Korean grandmother has gone viral on TikTok for cooking kalguksu (knife-cut noodles) from leftover Costco chicken.

Uploaded by Ellen Park (@melon_park) on Wednesday, the cooking video featuring her grandma using the warehouse club’s famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken for a different dish quickly garnered 3.1 million views and over 280,000 likes by the time of this writing.

The video shows the work that went into creating the Costco chicken kalguksu, with captions detailing each step throughout the video. Kalguksu, which translates to knife-cut noodle soup, is a traditional Korean dish. Often eaten in the summer, it is known for its light and comforting qualities.

More from NextShark: How to Cook Rice to Remove the Most Arsenic, According to Study

Near the end of the video, Park shares a moment of her eating the completed dish with her grandmother, sharing an additional tip of adding in rice when the noodles run out.

Many TikTok users loved the recipe and took to the comments to share their enthusiasm.

“Thank you grandma! I’m definitely going to start doing this! So simple and delicious looking ☺️,” one user wrote.

More from NextShark: Woman surprises little sister after 6 months away in heartwarming viral video

“Am Mexican but I learned to make this and out of one Costco chicken I get like 4 meals done!” another shared.

This isn’t the first time Park’s grandmother has appeared on her TikTok page. The duo is known for their close relationship and cooking videos, which often go viral.

Story continues

More from NextShark: Game changer? Thailand debuts durian variety that doesn’t stink

More from NextShark: Elderly woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus: ‘As an Asian American, I don’t feel safe’