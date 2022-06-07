Kohl's Stock Surges On Exclusive Sale Talks With Franchise Group

Kohl’s Stock Surges On Exclusive Sale Talks With Franchise Group

by

Kohl’s Corp.  (KSS) – Get Kohl’s Corporation Report shares surged higher Tuesday after the struggling retailer said it’s in exclusive talks with the Franchise Group  (FRG) – Get Franchise Group Inc. Report over a possible $8 billion takeover.

Franchise Group said it’s prepared to pay $60 a share for Kohl’s, and has entered a three-week exclusive discussion window that Kohl’s said would allow it to “FRG and its financing partners to finalize due diligence and financing arrangements and for the parties to complete the negotiation of binding documentation.”