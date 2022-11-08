Kohl's Stock Leaps As CEO Michelle Gass Steps Down, Q3 Sales Slide

Updated at 8:59 am EST

Kohl’s Corp.  (KSS)  shares moved sharply higher Tuesday after the struggling retailer said CEO Michelle Gass will step down next month following another set of disappointing quarterly sales that test the group’s turnaround plans.

Kohl’s said Gass, who started with the group in 2013 before being promoted to the top role four years later, will step down on December. Tom Kingsbury, the former head of Burlington Stores  (BURL)  who joined the board last year, will serve as interim CEO while a formal search is put in place.