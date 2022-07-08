Kohl’s Stock Lands in the Damaged Bin

Text size





A Kohl’s department store in Lexington, Ky.

Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg





Wall Street has lost faith in

Kohl’s

,

given problems facing nearly all retailers and a potential deal that was scrubbed.

The department store chain (ticker: KSS) announced the morning of July 1 that it had ended buyout talks with Vitamin Shoppe-owner

Franchise Group



(FRG) and would continue as a standalone company. Hopes of a Kohl’s buyout had buoyed the stock in recent weeks. Without a suitor, Kohl’s shares tumbled 20% the day of the announcement.