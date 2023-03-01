Kohl’s stock falls sharply as it posts loss and warns of profit shortfall

Kohl’s Corp. KSS stock is down 12% in premarket trading after the retailer posted a loss and also said it would fall short of analyst estimates for 2023 profit. Kohl’s said it lost $273 million, or $2.49 a share in the fourth quarter, after recording net income of $299 million, or $2.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts expected Kohl’s to earn 97 cents a share, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Kohl’s fourth-quarter sales fell 7% to $5.8 billion, short of the analyst forecast of about $6 billion. Looking ahead, Kohl’s said it expects 2023 adjusted profit of $2.10 a share to $2.70 a share,…