Kohl’s Poison Pill Won’t Kill Potential Sale

A poison pill is clearly a tough one for

Kohl’s

KSS -2.99%

activist investor Macellum to swallow.

Macellum on Thursday nominated a slate of 10 directors to Kohl’s board, which currently seats 14 members, including two that Macellum plus a group of investors had picked as part of a settlement with Kohl’s last year. The activist is eager to sell the company while interest still exists and its board-member selection seems optimized for such a process: At least four of the 10 board members Macellum nominated have investment-banking backgrounds.

This comes after Kohl’s last Friday adopted a poison pill—a maneuver that makes it difficult for an activist group to acquire more than 10% of the company because doing so triggers share dilution for the newest owners. Macellum argues in its shareholder letter that the retailer’s poison pill isn’t shareholder friendly and that the company seems to be dragging its feet to quell interest from other bidders. Kohl’s had rejected an offer from a Starboard Value-led consortium, which had offered to buy the company for $64 a share. That would have represented a 37% premium to the previous closing price but, in management’s defense, it wasn’t overly generous. Kohl’s has since hired

Goldman Sachs

and

PJT Partners

to field interest from potential buyers.

The poison pill is, indeed, unfavorable to Macellum, which will find it difficult to organize a takeover without board consent. But whether it is harmful for all shareholders is debatable. Poison pills haven’t prevented companies from pursuing sales in the past and, in at least one case, adopting one allowed a company to secure a better offer down the line. A classic example is Airgas, which adopted a poison pill in 2011 to block a hostile bid from

Air Products & Chemicals

that it thought was too low. A few years down the line, Airgas was able to find a buyer that was willing to pay $10.3 billion, almost double the previous offer it rebuffed. Barnes & Noble, which took up a poison pill in 2018, did so to fend off an unsolicited acquirer but nonetheless sought bids at the same time. The following year, it sold itself to Elliott Management. Of the 492 companies that data company Insightia tracked as having had a poison pill since 2017, 14% ended up being acquired.

So far, Kohl’s shares have stabilized since news of the $64-a-share bid emerged at around $61.30, almost a third higher than its undisturbed level. Shareholders have a lot to think about ahead of their annual meeting (the date of which has yet to be announced), but playing hard to get might turn out to be a profitable tactic.

Write to Jinjoo Lee at [email protected]