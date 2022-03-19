Kohl’s Is a Takeover Target. What That Means for the Stock.

Kohl’s Is a Takeover Target. What That Means for the Stock.

by

Kohl’s stock soared on reports of potential takeover offers that could value the company at more than $9 billion.


Getty Images

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.