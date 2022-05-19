Kohl’s Earnings Miss Estimates by a Lot. The Stock Is Dropping.

Text size





Kohl’s



reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 11 cents a share, widely missing analysts’ forecasts. Same-store sales in the quarter fell 5.2%.

The retailer also cut its guidance for the fiscal year, saying it expects adjusted earnings of $6.45 to $6.85 a share, down from its previous estimate of $7 to $7.50 a share, and below analysts’ expectations.

Net sales are expected in the range or zero to 1% from the prior year, Kohl’s said. Operating margin is expected at between 7% and 7.2%, down from its previous view of 7.2% to 7.5%.

“The year has started out below our expectations. Following a strong start to the quarter with positive low-single digits comps through late March, sales considerably weakened in April as we encountered macro headwinds related to lapping last year’s stimulus and an inflationary consumer environment,” said Michelle Gass, chief executive, in a statement.

Retailer Kohl’s (ticker:

KSS



) also updated its review of strategic alternatives, saying that it continues “engage with multiple interested parties.”

“We have formally communicated the specific procedures for the submission of actionable bids due in the coming weeks. We continue with our detailed diligence phase and are pleased with the number of parties who recognize the value of our business and plan,” Gass said.

The stock declined 3.1% to $41.80 in premarket trading Thursday.

Analysts expected Kohl’s to post adjusted earnings of 69 cents a share on $3.6 billion in revenue, according to FactSet. Same-store sales were expected to grow at a 0.5% rate year over year.

Kohl’s (KSS) stock closed at $43.03 on Wednesday, down 11.2% in the wake of

Target

’s

(

TGT



) steeper-than-expected earnings miss, which closely followed

Walmart

’s

(

WMT



) strikeout on Tuesday.

Ahead of Kohl’s earnings, Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone believed investors were expecting an earnings miss from Kohl’s. The company may have an outsized negative impact from unfavorable weather and its lean toward casual apparel as consumers shift to dressier, fashion-forward styles as the economy reopens. Regardless, she maintained a Buy rating on the shares ahead of earnings.

“The setup moving into retail earnings is unfavorable for our apparel group as investors are leaning toward defensive plays given fears of a slowdown in discretionary spending and a pick up in promotional activity,” Carbone wrote.

Rising promotional expenses are a concern shared across Wall Street. J.P. Morgan’s Matthew Boss expects that rising competition for market share will lead to sharper promotional activity that could bite into margins. Boss lowered his price target on Kohl’s to $50 from $61, while maintaining a Neutral rating on the stock.

Robert Drbul, an analyst at Guggenheim Partners, was more upbeat on the company, reiterating a Buy rating. The analyst said Kohl’s would be able to hold up its value proposition as consumers flock to low-cost options in an inflationary environment. A key growth quarter for the year will be the opening of a total of 600 Sephora stores within Kohl’s.

Drbul will be keeping an eye out for an update on the company’s inventory position, as results in the previous quarter were negatively affected by shipping delays that hindered the ability to meet consumer demand.

Last week, shareholders rejected an attempt by activist investor Macellum Advisors to replace most of the Kohl’s board. The company also has managed to fend off various unsolicited takeover offers it has received throughout the course of the year.

Hopes of a buyout have helped Kohl’s stock trade better than its peers and outperform the

S&P 500



this year. Coming into Thursday, shares of Kohl’s have fallen about 13% in 2022, while the S&P 500 has declined nearly 18%.

Write to Sabrina Escobar at