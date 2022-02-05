Kofi Cockburn bullies Hoosiers as Illini run away in 2nd half

BLOOMINGTON – A subdued second half stuck Indiana with a painful home loss Saturday, 74-57, to visiting Illinois. The Hoosiers went cold from the field against a fierce Illinois defense, and couldn’t solve the inside-out problems Kofi Cockburn presented at the other end.

Here are three reasons why Saturday’s game developed as it did.

Hoosiers survive without TJD again

Just as he did against Purdue in this building 2 ½ weeks earlier, Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up two quick fouls and took himself out of the first half of Saturday’s game, opening the door for Kofi Cockburn to bully the Hoosiers at the rim.

And just as they did against their rivals in late January, those Hoosiers (16-5, 7-5) knuckled down and played through it.

Michael Durr, absent via coach’s decision in each of the past two games, answered Mike Woodson’s pregame call to be ready for a tough one against Illinois’ dominant big man. Giving up at least 30 pounds to the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, Durr didn’t back down. He frustrated Cockburn defensively and battled him near-even on the offensive glass. Cockburn finished the half with five points on 2-of-7 from the field.

Cockburn’s teammates picked up the slack, Trent Frazier chiefly among them, in a game that turned into the kind of bruising, enthralling slugfest the Big Ten is famous for. Through some suspect officiating (both ways), Indiana led 36-34 at the break, managing another long absence from its all-conference big man.

Illinois defense stiffens

The Hoosiers boasted the Big Ten’s best defense in conference games alone, per KenPom, entering play Saturday. But Illinois’ second-half performance offered a reminder they are a close No. 2.

After playing from behind for most of the first half, the Illini toughened up in the second. Cockburn asserted himself at both ends. Illinois (17-5, 10-2) didn’t help off shooters and when they did, Indiana couldn’t cash in 3-pointers.

The Hoosiers turned the ball over more often than they had in the first half and struggled for ideas offensively. The under-8 media timeout found them down nine, staring down the barrel of a 16-3 Illinois run and a fifth conference loss. They struggled badly to match the Illini for personnel, which meant they stopped matching baskets, and the game got away from them.

Frazier finishes Hoosiers

The difficulty in defending a player like Cockburn is what his gravitational pull does to a defense. It’s impossible to double without leaving shooters, and Illinois punished the Hoosiers when they did Saturday, to the tune of 10 made 3s.

Illinois outscored IU 40-21 in the second half.

No one punished those rotations more than Trent Frazier, Illinois’ fifth-year guard. Frazier finished with 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He drilled key 3s on both sides of halftime. His make from the wing in the latter part of the second half felt like a dagger against slumping Indiana.

Across two different coaching staffs and a variety of personnel changes, the Hoosiers have never really figured out — and thus have never beaten — a Cockburn-led Illinois team. But it was Frazier that finished the job for the visitors Saturday, ultimately depriving the Hoosiers of what would’ve been a valuable win.

NO. 18 ILLINOIS 74, INDIANA 57

ILLINOIS (17-5) — Cockburn 6-13 5-9 17, Frazier 8-11 4-4 23, Plummer 3-10 6-7 14, Williams 2-4 0-2 6, Grandison 2-4 0-0 6, Curbelo 1-4 1-2 3, Hawkins 0-0 2-2 2, Melendez 0-0 0-0 0, Goode 1-2 0-0 3, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 18-26 74.

INDIANA (16-6) — Jackson-Davis 3-9 0-0 6, Kopp 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 5-13 3-4 13, Johnson 4-11 3-4 12, Stewart 3-7 0-0 8, Bates 1-5 4-4 6, Galloway 2-5 2-2 6, Geronimo 1-2 0-0 2, Durr 0-1 2-4 2, Lander 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-56 14-18 57.

Halftime—Indiana 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 10-23 (Frazier 3-6, Grandison 2-4, Williams 2-4, Plummer 2-7, Goode 1-2), Indiana 3-13 (Stewart 2-4, Johnson 1-3, Bates 0-1, Durr 0-1, Geronimo 0-1, Thompson 0-3). Fouled Out_Durr. Rebounds: Illinois 29 (Cockburn 8), Indiana 28 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson 6). Assists: Illinois 13 (Frazier, Grandison 4), Indiana 11 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls: Illinois 17, Indiana 20. A: 17,222 (17,222).

