Kodak Black arrested in Florida for alleged oxycodone pills possession

Kodak Black was arrested Friday after he was allegedly in possession of dozens of oxycodone pills during a Florida traffic stop.

The 25-year-old “Codeine Dreaming” rapper was driving a Dodge Durango in Fort Lauderdale when police pulled him over for a suspected illegal window tint, according to TMZ.

Police reportedly smelled marijuana when they approached his truck. A search of the vehicle turned up 31 oxy pills and $74,960 in cash, the outlet said.

The license and tags on Black’s vehicle were also expired and the rapper was taken to Broward County jail on unspecified charges, according to the report.

Black, who was born Dieuson Octave and later changed his legal name to Bill Kahan Kapri, has had a litany of legal problems that include an auto theft charge when he was just in middle school.

The Pompano Beach rapper has been in and out of jail and prison in connection with various felonies throughout his young career.

In 2019, he was arrested for weapons possession and sentenced to four years in prison. He served about half the term before his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump before he left office.

The Atlantic Records recording artist avoided more prison time last year by taking a plea deal after being charged with raping a teenager in 2016.

Black, known for hits like “No Flockin’” and “Roll in Peace,” has sold more than 30 million singles since 2014.

