Kodai Senga on why he chose Mets, excitement to come to MLB

Kodai Senga smiles at his introductory news conference. / SNY

The Mets held an introductory news conference Monday morning for recently signed pitcher Kodai Senga, as the Japanese star spoke to the New York media for the first time.

“Hi, I’m Kodai Senga of the New York Mets. I’m very happy and excited to be in the Big Apple and join such a great team,” Senga said.

“I’m very honored and excited to have the fans to choose number 34 for me and I hope to live up to the highest of their expectations,” Senga said through a translator.

Senga then gave a “Let’s go Mets” to the audience and explained what made him choose New York and what he wants fans to know about him.

“He really felt that the Mets really showed they wanted him here,” Senga said through a translator. “And also the opportunity to pitch with such great veteran pitchers, as well.”

The 29-year-old said that pitching with and learning from Mets aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander is very exciting, adding that they are two “legendary pitchers” who everyone in Japan knows.

Additionally, Mets manager Buck Showalter previously met with Senga and spoke very highly of him, and the righty joked that Showalter had “a really intimidating face” at first, but that he soon realized he could be comfortable around a manager with a good sense of humor.

During his 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, Senga earned three All-Star appearances and helped the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks win five Japan Series championships. Making MLB has been a main goal of Senga’s for a long time, and he told reporters what it’s like to have reached this point in his career.

“He was definitely very excited when he finally learned he had the chance to come over here,” Senga said through a translator. “And he’s still full of excitement going into the season, as well.

“He’s been playing in Japan for a long time, wanting to play here, that was his big goal. So he just wants fans to understand and know that he’s very blessed to play here and play in the States. Of course, he still does want to put up good numbers, as well.”

Story continues

Senga was asked what he knows about New York City and what he likes about his new home, saying that he’s looking forward to learning more about the city.

“He had the chance to come out to New York about a month ago,” Senga said through a translator. “At this point in time, he doesn’t really know too much about New York, except for the fact there are a lot of people and it’s a very exciting place to be.”

Senga said that a couple of Mets teammates reached out to him, including closer Edwin Diaz direct messaging him on Instagram. The starter is also known for a special pitch called the “Ghost Fork,” and said that he perfected it with lots of “practice.” He then noted that he’s spoken to the San Diego Padres’ Yu Darvish over the past few years and has received great advice from the veteran Japanese pitcher.

“For the last few years he’s been in contact with Yu Darvish, and he’s given him a lot of good advice,” Senga said through a translator. “Every time he did speak to Darvish and other pitchers as well, it gave him more excitement to come over and pitch in the States.”