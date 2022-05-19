Knucklehead Shows Blazing Speed While Interrupting Milwaukee Brewers Game

A fleet fan interrupted the Milwaukee Brewers game on Wednesday, outrunning security and even attempting to high-five Brewers batter Jace Peterson. (Watch the video below.)

The interloper danced, waved and made weak attempts to cheerlead. He evaded a diving grab as he ran toward the pitcher’s mound and then home plate, where he was eventually corralled at American Family Field.

He’s lucky a player didn’t get involved, as the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs did during the NFL playoffs to bring down another field-storming fool.

The chase on Wednesday would have continued had the guy not stopped in the batter’s box to approach Peterson.

“Interesting choice when six mall cops have you in their crosshairs for an open field tackle,” wrote Gary Sheffield Jr., son of former MLB star Gary Sheffield, for OutKick.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from the Brewers or Milwaukee police on the fan’s status.

But he probably didn’t get to stick around for the exciting ending. Keston Hiura won it with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning. The Brewers defeated the Atlanta Braves, 7-6.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

