Knoxville uses Taser to punish ‘Jackass’ teammates on ‘Celeb Family Feud’

On the Celebrity Family Feud season finale Thursday, the cast of Jackass Forever, led by creators Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, battled it out. As you could imagine, the entire episode was full of laughs. However, it was also filled with some punishments for wrong answers.

After Dave England responded “number two” to the prompt: “Tell me something you’d hate to have happen while you’re making love in an airplane bathroom,” Knoxville quickly, and unexpectedly, walked over to England and tased him right in the chest. The unexpected shock was so shocking to England, that his body actually catapulted to the ground by at least four feet. “I’m sorry, Steve, but that was a terrible answer,” said Knoxville.

Host Steve Harvey couldn’t believe what he just saw as he screamed, “He tased his ass!”

“We’re gonna have to try harder, team,” Knoxville simply stated. And later in the game, Danger Ehren also gave an answer Knoxville thought was “stupid,” so he got zapped too. Ehren didn’t have quite as strong of a reaction as England, probably because he was anticipating the taser, as he shared, “I don’t know, I can’t think straight. I’m freaking out!”

But the tasing wasn’t limited to just his teammates. In fact, when Knoxville himself gave a wrong answer, he pulled out the taser and shocked his own body.

Viewers were loving the utter chaos of the entire episode due to the Jackass cast and even took to social media calling it one of their favorite episodes of all time.

Meanwhile, Harvey still couldn’t believe Knoxville would go to such aggressive lengths to punish his team, as he told the Jackass star: “You know, when your teammate gives an answer, you’re supposed to go, ‘Good answer. Good answer.’ You’re not supposed to punish him by tasing his ass.”

“It was an inspiredly terrible answer though in my defense,” explained Knoxville.

Story continues

The Celebrity Family Feud season finale aired Thursday, September 22nd on ABC.

Watch two Hollywood legends being unmasked on the ‘Masked Singer’ Season 8 premiere:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.