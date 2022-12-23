Know your airline’s policies and best options

Flight cancelations are top of mind for holiday travelers as a harsh winter storm is expected to hit a large swath of the U.S.

More than 574 flights in, out of and across the U.S. have been delayed as of 3 a.m. ET on Friday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Nearly 2,790 have been canceled, the data shows.

On Thursday, more than 10,028 flights in, out of and across the U.S. were delayed and nearly 2,539 were canceled.

Heavy snow, ice and strong winds are among the conditions expected from Thursday to Saturday in various parts of the country, stretching from the Plains and Midwest all the way to the East Coast. On top of that, forecasters expect severe cold during the holiday weekend.

Airlines have proactively issued travel waivers to help travelers whose flights are canceled during a certain stretch of the holiday. This means travelers won’t have to pay any change fee or fare difference when rebooking their flight.

However, it’s important to read the fine print. Passengers need to book within a certain time frame and buy a seat in the same cabin. They must also rebook the same cities they were previously flying between. Impacted travel dates will differ depending on the area of the country.

The Department of Transportation’s new online dashboard, which launched just ahead of Labor Day, shows what kinds of guarantees major domestic airlines offer for disruptions due to circumstances within the airline’s control.

FOX Business looked at Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United to see what they guarantee passengers if a flight is canceled.

Below are the categories that make up the “Commitments for Controllable Cancellations” section on the DOT’s customer service dashboard. Airlines listed in each section below are the ones that offer that service or amenities.

Rebook on partner airline or another airline with which it has an agreement at no additional cost:

Alaska

American

Delta

Hawaiian

JetBlue

United

Rebook passenger on same airline at no additional cost:

Alaska

Allegiant

American

Delta

Frontier

Hawaiian

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit

United

Complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation:

Alaska

Allegiant

American

Delta

Hawaiian

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit

United

Meal or meal cash/voucher when cancellation results in passenger waiting for 3 hours or more for new flight:

Alaska

Allegiant

American

Delta

Frontier

Hawaiian

JetBlue

Southwest

Spirit

United

Complimentary ground transportation to and from hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation: