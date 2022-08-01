‘Knots Landing’ icon Donna Mills, 81, stuns on red carpet in rare appearance with daughter

Donna Mills made a rare appearance with her daughter on Thursday, July 28.

The 81-year-old “Knots Landing” icon stunned on the red carpet at the United Kingdom premiere of Jorden Peele’s film “Nope” alongside her daughter Chloe Mills. Never married, Donna adopted Chloe in 1994 when she was 54 years old and has primarily raised her as a single parent.

Universal Pictures Presents The UK Premiere Of

“I was very concentrated on my career, but at a certain point, I realized there was something missing — it was a child,” she told People in May about her decision to becoming a mother later in life. “So I went after it. I adopted her when she was four days old.”

“By that time, I was 54 and people said, ‘You’re going to be so old (to) have a little toddler running around.’ I never felt that. I never felt older than the other mothers who were probably in their 20s.”

On Thursday, Donna wore a chic white pantsuit with a nude kitten heel, while Chloe opted for an emerald green satin dress paired with nude platforms and gold accessories.

“A night I would never say NOPE to! Thank you London for the warm welcome and thank you to @jordanpeele for your incredible work and including me in your masterpiece @nopemovie…” Donna wrote on Instagram. “Oh (and to) my baby girl @chloenicolemills for being my date.”

Chloe also shared photos from their big night out together, writing in the caption, “Mirror moments.”

Donna Mills — who stars in “Nope” — is known best for portraying manipulative soap vixen and villainous Abby Cunningham on the primetime soap opera “Knots Landing” which she appeared in from 1980 until 1989. After she left, she appeared in a slew of made-for-television films before joining the cast of “General Hospital” in 2014. For that, she won a Daytime Emmy in 2015.