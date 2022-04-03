Knicks will get a good look at Obi Toppin for remainder of season

Obi Toppin dunking white uniform two hands

If you’re a Knick fan who wants to see Obi Toppin get more minutes, you’ll get your wish over the next eight days.

Julius Randle will likely miss the rest of the season due to a lingering quad ailment. So Toppin should play extended minutes in the Knicks’ final four games.

Toppin played an expanded role on Saturday against Cleveland. With Randle out due to the quad issue, Toppin scored a career-high 20 points in 31 minutes.

He had four assists and four rebounds in the Knicks’ blowout loss.

Toppin is averaging 15 minutes per game on the season and 13.5 minutes in his two-year career.

The No. 8 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Toppin hasn’t had a long stretch where he’s played extended minutes.

He’s been playing behind Randle, who had an All-NBA season last year while leading the Knicks to the playoffs.

Randle averaged 35 minutes per game this season. His shooting was down for much of the year; that is one of the factors behind New York’s disappointing results.

The Knicks – and other teams around the NBA – will have the opportunity to further evaluate Toppin over the final five games. That’s important for the Knicks and opposing organizations as New York enters a pivotal offseason.

The Knicks don’t have much cap space, so the club will have to rely on the draft and the trade market to improve the roster.

ANALYZING RANDLE

I don’t tell anyone what to think or how to think – never have, never will. I’ve seen a lot of amateur psychology applied to Julius Randle’s body language this season.

Just my opinion: after being around the NBA for a decade, I’ve stopped analyzing/interpreting a player’s body language without knowing any specifics about the situation. So I try to stay away from making any assumptions about a player based on his body language on the court or on the bench. Unless I talk to the player or someone with knowledge of his situation, I’d just be guessing at why that player looks upset/unhappy. That guess can end up being accurate. But it may not. Sometimes, a player’s frustration may have multiple factors. It may stem from something that has nothing to do with basketball.

Story continues

That’s why I try not to make assumptions about a player’s mental state unless I have specific information on the topic. That’s just me. I’m not telling anyone what to do or what not to do. It’s just something I’ve realized about myself over the past 10 seasons of covering the NBA.

Apr 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

STRONG GAME FOR GARLAND



RJ Barrett had an off game on Saturday against Cleveland. But, for the most part, Barrett has played very well with the ball in his hands over the past three months. His progress is one of the few positives for New York this season.

So what you see below isn’t a criticism of Barrett at all. If he remains healthy, Barrett certainly looks like a player who can help the Knicks win a lot of games over the course of a long NBA career.

However, I’m sure some members of the organization watched Darius Garland on Saturday and recalled the 2019 NBA Draft.

Garland had 24 points and 13 assists in the Cavs’ win. He hit five of his nine three-point attempts. Garland, 22, is one of the driving forces behind Cleveland’s resurgence. The Cavs selected Garland with the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Like Donovan Mitchell in 2017, Garland was the last player to workout for the Knicks prior to the 2019 draft.

Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports and Garland’s agent, told the Knicks at the time that they needed to see Garland in person before the draft. The Knicks added Garland’s workout after Paul’s request and had him in their gym the day before the draft. The club also had dinner with Garland.

Obviously, New York selected Barrett with the No. 3 overall pick the next night. At the time, Barrett was the clear-cut pick at three after Zion Williamson and Ja Morant. Based on how most teams viewed the draft, Garland would have been a reach at three.

The Knicks went with the safe pick in Barrett, and again, it was logical. Barrett, if he remains healthy, projects to be an excellent player for a long time in the NBA.

But the Knicks are still looking for a point guard. And Garland is another lead guard on a long list of ‘what ifs’ for New York.