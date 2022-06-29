Knicks to pursue Dejounte Murray too?

It’s believed that the Knicks could pivot to trying to make a run at San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray via trade or another target of Murray’s caliber using the many draft picks they’ve stockpiled even if Rose, as increasingly expected, secures Brunson’s signature.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Michael Cunningham @MCunninghamAJC

Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price ajc.com/sports/mike-ch… – 4:31 PM

Michael Cunningham @MCunninghamAJC

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

The decision on Danilo Gallinari’s guarantee is tomorrow for the Hawks, but player/team can agree to push it back. Danilo has $5 mil guaranteed – the Hawks may need to guarantee more to match in trade (say it was Dejounte Murray, Gallo would need $11.6m* locked in) *ATL under tax – 4:04 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

I am completely blown away by the idea of the Spurs trading Dejounte Murray to tank for a potential 28 percent chance of landing either Wembanyama or Henderson. You don’t trade young All Stars. You build around them – 3:33 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Spurs on verge of trading Dejounte Murray to Hawks for picks, not John Collins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/28/rum… – 7:40 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

One of my favorite things about Dejounte Murray maybe going to Atlanta is that pairing Trae Young with a high-usage limited shooting point guard basically forces him to start moving off of the ball. – 4:41 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

i would not trade dejounte murray. that is all. – 4:19 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

REPORT: Hawks and Spurs on the verge of exchanging Danilo Gallinari and picks for Dejounte Murray #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 4:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 20+ PPG and 9+ APG this season:

— Trae Young

— Dejounte Murray

— James Harden

👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/QkLSmoh7yO – 3:22 PM

Jon Krawczynski on the Timberwolves: I do think that they’ve had some trade discussions on Dejounte Murray, on Capela, on Rudy Gobert, on a lot of different fronts. I don’t think anything is close right now on that side of the equation. -via Spotify / June 29, 2022

Per LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk, the only player San Antonio actually wants from Atlanta is Onyeka Okongwu. Also, despite BR’s Jake Fischer reporting that the Spurs are looking for three first-rounders in a possible deal for Murray, that’s also false. Ellis notes Gregg Popovich’s squad would take no less than four unprotected first-round picks. There’s talk that the Spurs are looking to trade Murray for three first round draft picks. I’m told that is incorrect. San Antonio’s asking price for Murray is four first round draft picks with little to no protections. Alternatively, the Spurs want three minimally protected first rounders and two unprotected first round pick swaps. -via Clutch Points / June 28, 2022

Interestingly, an insider close to the situation says that the Spurs have multiple teams making a strong push for Murray besides the Hawks. One Eastern Conference team, he says, is offering three first round draft picks and a desirable young player in a proposed swap. He also stated that the Minnesota Timberwolves have expressed serious interest in Murray. -via Clutch Points / June 28, 2022