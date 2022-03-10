Knicks takeaways from Wednesday’s 107-77 win over Mavericks, including a dominant defensive performance

Knicks Immanuel Quickley steals ball against Mavs white jersey

The Knicks’ winning streak extended to three games after New York beat the Mavericks, 107-77, on Wednesday.

RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Mitchell Robinson, Alec Burks and Julius Randle were the Knicks’ starting five against Dallas. Robinson was questionable (illness) before the game, but was well enough to start.

Here are the takeaways….

– The Knicks got off to a quick 13-4 stat in large part to Robinson’s dominance down low. He scored six points and grabbed three rebounds to begin the game and was a menace on the defensive end. Mavericks star Luka Doncic was noticeably uncomfortable/in pain early on. With four minutes left in the first, Barrett picked up his second foul and had to sit for Miles McBride.

The Knicks finished the first quarter on a 7-1 run to open a 31-17 lead. The story of the quarter was the Knicks defense, which held the Mavs to just 22 percent shooting. Despite a possible injury, Doncic scored 10 points. However, Dallas’ other players had a hard time finding the bottom of the net while Robinson led the Knicks with his six points.

– The Knicks opened the second quarter with Barrett, Burks, McBride, Immanuel Quickley and Taj Gibson on the floor. This unit went out to a 10-0 run which included seven points from Barrett. The Knicks would put on mini runs to build to a nearly 30-point lead. Despite Randle having a poor shooting first half (1-for-7), the Knicks went into the third quarter up 61-34.

Dallas’ poor shooting continued in the second quarter as they shot just 33 percent and fell to 1-21 from three. Doncic had just 12 points in the half. The Knicks, on the other hand, shot 50 percent and were led by Barrett’s 14 points. Robinson was the only other Knick in double figures (10), and grabbed seven boards.

– To start the third quarter, both teams would go back and forth for awhile, but unlike the first half Dallas was hitting their shots especially their threes. The Knicks were also sloppy with the ball, turning it over on multiple possessions. With about six minutes remaining in the quarter, Dallas would go on a 9-0 run to cut the Knicks’ lead to 74-60. Out of the timeout, Randle would power his way to the basket for two straight buckets to stop the Mavs’ momentum. The Knicks would end the quarter on a 9-5 run to take a 83-65 lead into the final frame.

Dallas and New York’s shooting flipped in the third quarter. The Knicks shot just 39 percent while the Mavs shot 50 percent from the field including 5-14 from three. Doncic took over with 17 points in the third (29 points up to this point) while Barrett and Randle led the Knicks with 16 points each after three.

– Barrett, Robinson, Burks, Quickley and McBride started the fourth quarter for the Knicks. The defensive intensity increased in the opening minutes of the final frame as both teams scored just four points combined in the first four minutes. Randle would take over the offense for the Knicks, scoring six points for his team by bullying his way to the basket. The Knicks would out-hustle the Mavs on the boards and on defense to build their lead back to the high 20s. Randle’s confidence offensively grew as the quarter went on, scoring 10 of his 26 points in the final frame. With three and a half minutes to go, and down 99-71, the Mavs would empty their bench. Not long after, Thibs would empty his bench as the Knicks eventually won 107-77.

– The Knicks shot a cool 43 percent from the field while their defense held Dallas to just 31 percent shooting. Doncic led all scorers with 31 points, but only scored five points in the fourth. Randle led the Knicks with 26 points — even after sitting the final minutes of the game — with Barrett contributing 18 points. The Knicks starting five all scored in double figures with Fournier (10), Robinson (11) and Burks (15) contributing. Gibson also scored 11 points off the bench.

The Knicks’ road trip continues as they travel to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday at 8 p.m.