Knicks takeaways from Thursday’s 120-117 OT win over Celtics, including Julius Randle’s 37 points

Jan 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks utilized an efficient night from Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson along with clutch late free-throw shooting to outlast the Boston Celtics 120-117 in overtime.

Here are the takeaways…

– The Knicks started the night scoring with a Randle three-pointer just two days after the southpaw converted on eight three-point jumpers in Tuesday’s win over Cleveland. The Celtics’ duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown proved to be a challenge early as they scored Boston’s first 10 points.

The Knicks called a timeout after an Al Horford three-pointer from the right wing to extend Boston’s lead to 13-5. Boston started three-of-four from beyond the arc in the opening four minutes of the game, and finished the first frame by making half of their 12 attempts from deep.

Randle powered the offense with variety to begin the game with multiple three-point baskets, a one-handed dunk over Horford and a strong layup finished through contact against Grant Williams. His versatility sparked a scoring burst to respond for the Knicks early on.

Despite a highly efficient start for Boston, New York’s 15-6 run cut the deficit to 28-22 after Tom Thibodeau called a timeout.

An RJ Barrett dunk, his second finish in transition of the quarter, left the Knicks down eight, 34-26, after the game’s opening 12 minutes.

Randle posted another impressive first quarter with 14 points while shooting 60 percent from the field to lead New York.

– Following the quarter-ending layup from Barrett, New York dashed out to start the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take the lead 35-34.

The teams proceeded to trade baskets over the next three minutes, which led to opportunities for New York. Immanuel Quickley consistently got open on the right wing and found chances to knock down threes. The Knicks played opportunistically with complementary basketball early, converting five Boston turnovers into 10 points to start the night. The Knicks continued that momentum with a 7-0 run into a timeout with 2:24 remaining in the first half capped by a Quentin Grimes dunk.

Despite outscoring the Celtics 32-26 in the second quarter, Boston finished with a 5-0 run to lead 60-58 at halftime. Quickley led New York with 15 first-half points. After missing his first three shots, Brunson finished the first half with 14 points.

– Just as they did to begin the second quarter, the Knicks scored the first four points of the third quarter. A highlight-reel offensive rebound and dunk from Jericho Sims followed by a Barrett three-pointer created the largest lead thus far for New York at five, which extended to nine later in the quarter.

New York found an area to expose midway through the third quarter as the Knicks outscored the Celtics 38-24 in the paint to that point.

Randle also bounced back in the third quarter, dropping a game-tying three after not scoring in the second and added on with a dunk with Tatum as the primary defender later in the quarter. Randle and Brunson surged for 14 points and 13 points respectively in the quarter to lead 91-85.

Ball movement and second-chance possessions ruled the early portion of the fourth as an Obi Toppin three-pointer extended the lead to a game-best 11 points in the first four minutes of the quarter.

The stars took over in the middle of the quarter as Randle and Tatum spent multiple possessions trading shots. After offensive miscues throughout the second half, Boston embarked on a 14-4 run to cut the New York lead to two.

Lack of ball movement in the final two minutes opened the door for a game-tying layup from Tatum. However, Boston could not convert at the buzzer and overtime would be required to break the deadlock.

– Derrick White opened overtime with a three-pointer off of a Sims offensive foul. New York left points on the board with missed open shots and more offensive rebounds from Boston, but the Celtics could not capitalize. In transition, Brunson made the extra pass to Barrett for a go-ahead three-pointer with 28 seconds remaining. In response, Brown finished a drive through two defenders to regain the lead 117-116.

From that point on, free throws decided the game. Off of a foul by Robert Williams, Randle knocked down both shots. Brown then proceeded to miss both free throws before Barrett iced the game with two successful free throws. On the final possession, Brunson blocked a final attempt from Malcolm Brogdon to seal the 120-117 win.

Randle led all scorers with 37 points and nine rebounds and Brunson added 29 points. Tatum led Boston with 35 points.

New York knocked off the best team in the NBA and improved to 3-4 in overtime on the season while evening the season series with Boston at one game apiece.

The Knicks close out a two-game road trip on Saturday with a trip across the East River to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.