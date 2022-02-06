Knicks takeaways from Saturday’s 122-115 loss to Lakers, including a wasted RJ Barrett gem

RJ Barrett reacts in white jersey in LA

The Knicks blew a 21-point lead in their 122-115 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Here are the takeaways…

– The Knicks got off to a fast start, draining their first five shots of the game, and hitting nine of their first 10 (5-for-6 from downtown). As a team, the Knicks shot 68.2 percent (15-for-22, 6-for-10 from three) in the first quarter. RJ Barrett (6-for-7, 3-for-4 from three, 17 points) and Julius Randle (4-for-6, 10 points) carried the Knicks to their 42 first-quarter points, their most in any quarter this season, as they led by 13 after one. The Lakers struggled from the field in the second quarter, and the Knicks got their lead up to 21 points. They finished the half leading 71-56, with Barrett (21) and Randle (20) combining for more than half their points. Their 71 points was their most in a half this year.

– But the third quarter was all Lakers, mostly Malik Monk, who outscored the Knicks by himself, 18-13, and the Knicks once-commanding lead completely vanished thanks to a 35-13 run that dated back to the late stages of the first half. From 2:35 left in the second quarter to 2:22 left in regulation, the Lakers outscored the Knicks 63-33, and the Knicks trailed 108-99, as they missed their first 13 three-pointers of the second half.

– However, the Knicks went on a 12-3 run to end the quarter to send things to overtime, with Barrett scoring their final five: a posterizing slam dunk on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook (who was awful in this one), and a game-tying three with 8.1 seconds to go, knotting things up at 111 apiece.

– The Knicks seemed the be gassed in overtime, though, as they missed all but two of their 11 field goals, as opposed to the Lakers knocking five of their eight. Alas, the Lakers wound up with the 122-115 win. In the final 29 minutes of the game, the Knicks were 15-for-50 (30 percent) from the floor.

– The Knicks were 5-for-28 from long range after the first quarter. They also continued to struggle from the free throw line, missing 10 of their 36 attempts. While the Lakers shot at a better clip in the second half and overtime, it certainly was not poor defense that lost the game for the Knicks.

– The Knicks also had no answers for LeBron James, who, after missing five games with knee soreness, recorded the 103rd triple-double of his career (29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists). Davis continued his hot run with a 28-point, 17-rebound effort. He also blocked four shots. James, Davis, and Monk combined for 86 of Los Angeles’ 122 points.

– Barrett finished with a career-high 36 points in 49 minutes played, also a career-high. Randle also had one of his best games of the season, as he dropped 32 points, grabbed 16 boards, and dished out 17 assists. It was his third game of at least 30 points and 15 rebounds of the season, and his first in which he had at least seven assists.

– Outside of Barrett and Randle, the Knicks shot just 31.6 percent from the floor, and 21.1 percent from three.

The Knicks continue their road trip out west on Monday at 9 p.m. when they’ll take on the Jazz in Utah.