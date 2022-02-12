Knicks takeaways from Saturday’s 112-103 loss to Trail Blazers, including fourth quarter meltdown

Quentin Grimes white jersey dribbles vs Blazers

The Knicks blew a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and lost to the Portland Trail Blazers 112-103 on Saturday.

Here are the key takeaways…

– Tom Thibodeau was not pleased with his team’s slow start and called timeout with 9:11 remaining in the first quarter as Portland led 7-0. Julius Randle got the Knicks on the board with an elbow jumper to make it 12-2 after the team missed their first five shots. Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier both found Taj Gibson underneath for two easy dunks as the Knicks charged back in the game.

Cam Reddish tied the game up with two free throws, and Randle then gave the Knicks a 19-16 lead after converting on the and-one with 1:49 left in the first.

– Immanuel Quickley was fouled attacking the rim with the clock winding down, and gave the Knicks a 23-20 lead at the end of the first quarter. They closed out with a 23-8 run, shooting 40 percent from the field and holding the Trail Blazers to just 31.6 percent shooting.

– Gibson’s third dunk of the game put the Knicks up 29-28, and then Reddish stole a pass in the backcourt for an uncontested two-hand slam to go up three points and force the Blazers to call timeout with 6:41 left in the second quarter.

Kemba Walker completed a four-point play to spark the team, and then after an Anfernee Simons three-pointer, Grimes and Walker hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give the Knicks a 49-46 lead. Walker had nine of his 11 points in the second quarter, and the Knicks lead 53-48 at the half. Despite the late three-pointers, New York shot just 4-of-17 from deep in the half.

– Walker and Grimes continued their hot shooting from deep, putting the team up 62-51 early in the third quarter. The Knicks then began to run away from the Blazers. Grimes made threes on back-to-back possessions midway through the quarter, and hit his fourth of the third with 4:55 left to give the Knicks a 82-59 lead.

Mitchell Robinson returned to the game after an ankle injury and threw down an alley-oop dunk for his first bucket, giving the Knicks a 92-77 lead at the end of the third. New York outscored Portland 39-29 in the quarter, going 7-of-14 from three-point range.

– The Trail Blazers didn’t go away without a fight, cutting into the lead early in the fourth quarter. Simons drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key to make it a nine point game, and then Ben McLemore made a three as the Blazers trailed 98-92. Simons converted on an and-one layup, pulling to within three points.

Justice Winslow found a cutting Jusuf Nurkic for a wide open dunk to give the Blazers a 99-98 lead with 4:23 left in the game. Alec Burks and Simons traded threes, as Portland led 102-101. The Blazers pulled away to close out the comeback win, outscoring the Knicks 35-11 in the fourth.

Randle finished with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and six assists. Walker had 23 points with four three-pointers, and Grimes had 20 points with five three-pointers. Simons led the Blazers with 30 points, including six threes.

Highlights

What’s next?

The Knicks return home on Monday and will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m.