Knicks takeaways from Monday’s 124-106 win over Nets, including Jalen Brunson’s 40-point performance

Feb 13, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn’s nine-game winning streak against New York came to an end Monday night, as the Knicks topped the Nets at home 124-106 behind a monster 40-point, five-assist performance from Jalen Brunson.

Here are the takeaways…

-The Knicks outscored the Nets 66-45 in the second half after a tight opening 24 minutes to secure the victory. Julius Randle chipped in 18 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Hart had another strong outing in his second game as a Knick with 27 points and five rebounds. Leading the way for Brooklyn was Spencer Dinwiddie with 28 points and Cam Johnson with 14.

– Randle hit his first three shots, all mid-range pull-ups, for seven early points in a competitive start to the first quarter. All five Nets starters got into the action by the midway point of the period, where they led 14-12.

– Brooklyn’s switching scheme caused some issues, especially with Nic Claxton defending the rim and shutting down one-on-one attacks. RJ Barrett got off to an 0-for-4 start before getting pulled early.

– The Knicks bench got off to a 10-0 run behind a couple quick buckets from Hart, and New York led after one, 32-26.

– Hart kept his energy going, hitting his first five shots for 12 first half points and competing defensively. However Brooklyn began finding their range from three, keeping the game tight, 49-45 Knicks midway through the quarter.

– The Nets kept coming. Dinwiddie pulled up from deep at the top of the key, then later from the wing for 20 first half points, aided by Cam Thomas off the bench with a seven-point quarter. They led the Knicks 61-58 at halftime.

– New York opened the third on a 12-2 run, with Barrett getting his first two scores of the evening and Brunson continuing his tear. Claxton continued making an impact with a transition score and offensive rebound leading to a three to stay within striking distance.

– The Nets retook the lead with five minutes to play in the third, behind 11-for-20 shooting from three. However the Knicks refused to surrender the advantage for long, marching back behind Brunson’s 36 points through three quarters to storm ahead 93-83 entering the final period.

– Dinwiddie attempted to lead the Nets back within reach, but the Knicks repeatedly responded. An athletic steal and coast-to-coast lay by Hart ignited The Garden crowd and maintained a double-digit lead for the Knicks.

– By the midway point of the final period, New York extended their lead to a game-high 16, and didn’t look back from there. Brooklyn’s offense stymied, struggling to create easy looks, and the Knicks pulled away.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Knicks will travel to Atlanta and take on the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Nets will stay in New York and face the Miami Heat on Wednesday at home at 7:30 p.m.