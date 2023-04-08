Knicks takeaways from Friday’s 113-105 loss to Pelicans, including RJ Barrett’s impressive return

Apr 7, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

RJ Barrett scored 28 points in his return to the lineup after missing time with an illness as the Knicks lost 113-105 to the Pelicans on Friday.

Jalen Brunson missed another game due to right hand maintenance and Julius Randle continued to nurse an ankle sprain. Mitchell Robinson also missed Friday’s game due to coach Tom Thibodeau‘s decision to rest him.

That left the starting lineup to include Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Here are the takeaways….

– The first quarter was a bit rough for the Knicks, especially on the defensive end. The Pelicans seemingly were getting to the rim easily, and the Knicks were lethargic on defense. However, after a Thibs timeout, the team would clamp down with Jericho Sims taking over for Hartenstein who had two early fouls. Sims’ rebounding helped the Knicks climb back to eventually tie the game at 22 apiece with three minutes remaining. The Knicks would close the quarter out strong and end the first up 30-27.

Both teams had similar shooting percentages, both around 47 percent, but it was the Quickley show. The guard posted 15 points on five-of-six shooting including three-of-four from downtown. He also had an assist and three rebounds. Barrett was predictably rusty, shooting just two-of-eight for five points.

–Evan Fournier and Miles McBride started the second quarter with the secondary unit alongside Josh Hart, Sims and Grimes. The Pelicans, however, started on an 8-0 run to take the lead and force a Knicks timeout in the opening minutes. More bad defense and poor shooting forced another Knicks timeout with less than eight minutes remaining. The Knicks would settle down once the starters returned to the game. Despite being outshot 68-47 percent, the Knicks and Pelicans went into halftime tied at 60.

Barrett woke up to score eight points in the second to bring his total to 13 at halftime. Grimes, at this point, had 11 points while Toppin had eight. For New Orleans, Trey Murphy III (20), Brandon Ingram (10) and CJ McCollum (13) scored in double figures after two quarters.

– Both teams had trouble scoring in the third quarter, but New Orleans picked up enough offense to be up by as much as 11 points. However, the Knicks would start making threes — including Quickley making three straight — in the final minutes to cut the Pelicans lead. With less than 25 seconds to go, the Knicks got a steal and Hart went up for a layup. He would make the bucket and was fouled. After a review, the foul was upgraded to a flagrant one. After making his free throw, the Knicks went up by two but a turnover and bucket later, both teams ended the quarter tied at 83.

New York and New Orleans shot 39 percent in the third. Quickley (24) and Barrett (19) led the Knicks after the quarter.

– Like the third quarter, the Pelicans got off to a hot start, going on a couple of mini runs. However, the Knicks defense brought them back. New York would tie the game at 93 at the 7:30 mark after McBride stole a pass and went in for a layup, forcing a New Orleans timeout. The Pelicans would grab a lead thanks to good defense, but the Knicks kept it close but could not complete the comeback. New York would fall 113-105.

The Knicks finished shooting 44 percent to the Pelicans’ 53 percent. Barrett had a team-high 28 points on 11-for-24 shooting including 0-for-9 from three. Quickley had 24 while Toppin (10) and Grimes (14) rounded out the double-digit scoring for New York.





The Knicks return home to take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon for their final regular season game. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.