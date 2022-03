Feron Hunt in G League

The Knicks are signing Feron Hunt to a two-way deal, reports SNY’s Ian Begley.

To make room on the roster, the Knicks are waiving Luka Samanic.

The Knicks’ other player on a two-way deal is Jericho Sims.

Hunt, a 22-year-old forward, most recently played in the G League for the New Orleans Pelicans after playing college ball at SMU.

Hunt spent time earlier this season in the Dallas Mavericks organization.

The Hunt signing was first reported by The Athletic.