Knicks reportedly will look to clear $25 million to chase Jalen Brunson

It’s no secret the Knicks covet Jalen Brunson.

Brunson’s play during the postseason upped his price, which means the Knicks will have to make a few moves to clear out the cap space so they can take their shot at the guard, reports Jake Fischer at Bleacher Report.

In forecasting their offseason dealings, the Knicks are said to be targeting roughly $25 million in room to be able to chase Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, and they are expected to find new homes for Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, among other moves.

Burks makes $10 million next season and Noel $9.2 million, the Knicks will need to clear out a little more than those two. From New York’s perspective, they would love to move Evan Fournier and his $18 million or Kemba Walker and his $9.2 million.

That all sounds great, but sources from other teams around the league say it is expected Brunson will re-sign with the Mavericks. Dallas owner Mark Cuban has said he would open up the checkbook to keep Brunson. He will go into the tax to do it.

What will be interesting is to see which direction the Knicks pivot once Brunson re-signs with the Mavericks. New York needs a floor general point guard and its options may be limited.

