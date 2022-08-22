Knicks reportedly offer five first-rounders, Fournier, Toppin for Mitchell

Indiana Pacers v Utah Jazz

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz got a head-scratchingly large haul in the Rudy Gobert trade.

Ainge wants a bigger one for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks and Jazz are talking again but a deal is not close, something Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed on Monday. However, they added what the Knicks have reportedly offered.

New York made a recent offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and two unprotected first-round draft picks (five total), league sources tell me and The Athletic’s Tony Jones. The Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that.

The Jazz are not going to get “significantly” more than that. The Jazz reportedly initially asked for seven first-round picks, and the Knicks recoiled.

One sticking point has been Quentin Grimes — the Jazz want the young shooting guard, the Knicks and coach Tom Thibodeau want to keep him. Maybe that is significant enough to get the deal done.

However, Leon Rose and the Knicks will not start bidding against themselves. Rose has been patient and smarter than that as an executive. The Knicks are not going to make a move like the Timberwolves that surprised front offices around the league because they surrendered so much (Minnesota may be locked into the key parts of this roster, but the All-Star leap Anthony Edwards seems poised to make gives them room to improve). Miami can offer three first-round picks and Tyler Herro — that is not better than the Knicks package now on the table. So why should Rose and the Knicks up that offer?

The Knicks can let the Jazz come to them, and if Ainge wants to bring Mitchell to training camp — and into the season, where he would win games for a Utah team looking to be near the top of the lottery — then go ahead. The Knicks have Jalen Brunson and can wait.

Mitchell to the Knicks is going to get done. Eventually. The Jazz want picks and the Knicks want Mitchell — it’s a match. The only questions now are when and what is the final price.

Story continues

Check out more on the Knicks

Knicks, Jazz reportedly still talking Mitchell trade despite Utah’s… PBT Podcast: Durant drama, is trade request bad for his legacy? 2022 NBA Schedule release: 13 must-watch games this season

Knicks reportedly offer five first-rounders, Fournier, Toppin for Mitchell originally appeared on NBCSports.com