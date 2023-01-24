Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown fired following harassment allegations

The Knicks will have a new radio broadcaster after MSG fired Brendan Brown. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Brendan Brown, the son of Hall of Fame coach and television analyst Hubie Brown, was reportedly fired from the New York Knicks radio broadcast booth, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand and confirmed in a statement from MSG Networks.

“MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” an MSG Networks spokesman said in a statement. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities, including former Knick John Wallace, will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.”

Marchand added that MSG fired Brown over allegations of verbal harassment. Brown declined to comment when the Post reached him by phone. No other details were provided by Marchand. His bio is no longer available on the MSG Network’s website.

Brown joined the Knicks broadcast in 2008 before he replaced legendary broadcaster John Andraiese in 2012. Brown previously spent time as an assistant coach and scout with the Memphis Grizzlies under his father, Hubie and as a scout for the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons. His father is currently a color analyst for ESPN who coached in the NBA for 28 years.

MSG replaced Brown with a collection of voices such as Monica McNutt, Alan Hahn, John Wallace, and Wally Sczerbiak alongside Ed Cohen in Brown’s absence.