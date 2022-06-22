Knicks making an effort to trade Alec Burks and take back little to no salary

Fred Katz: I’ve heard the Knicks have been making a legitimate effort to move Alec Burks with the hopes of taking back little-to-no salary. The news about his surgery for sure affects his value. If healthy, Burks is considered around a net-neutral contract. He makes $10M expiring next year.

League source said Alec Burks is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 regular season following foot surgery he had after end of 2021-22 regular season. @Fred Katz first on Burks’ surgery. – 11:23 AM

Fred Katz: Knicks guard Alec Burks underwent foot surgery and is expected to return for the start of training camp, sources tell @TheAthletic. -via Twitter @FredKatz / June 22, 2022

The Knicks are widely regarded as a team looking to shed a number of contracts (such as those possessed by Alec Burks, Kemba Walker and Nerlens Noel) to create salary-cap space for the potential free-agent pursuits of Dallas’ Jalen Brunson and perhaps even (gasp) Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving. Yet Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022

In forecasting their offseason dealings, the Knicks are said to be targeting roughly $25 million in room to be able to chase Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson, and they are expected to find new homes for Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, among other moves. Even if New York pivoted away from Brunson, who league personnel widely believe will return to Dallas, the Knicks would have a large gap to meet Irving’s contractual wishes. -via Bleacher Report / June 21, 2022