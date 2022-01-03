NBA Twitter wants Lakers to guarantee Avery Bradley’s contract

The trade involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo now includes the New York Knicks.

The three-team deal still sends Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Lakers will no longer get Denzel Valentine. Instead, Valentine is being re-routed to the Knicks. New York also received cash considerations from the Lakers.

The Lakers acquired the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, a 29-year-old second-round pick in 2014, who currently plays in Spain. The 6-foot-10 big man is averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 20 minutes per game in Liga ACB.

By jumping in the deal, the Knicks saved the Lakers in the luxury tax department, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Lakers were expected to waive Valentine’s partially guaranteed deal anyway, but this solidifies an open roster spot. Stanley Johnson’s 10-day deal expired Sunday, and he’s proved he should stay on the team for longer.

Labeyrie is not expected to come to the NBA:

